Local businesses and restaurants are eager and hopeful to welcome more customers back if state leadership allows for an increased capacity.
The second phase of opening Texas is to allow businesses to operate at 50 percent capacity, instead of 25 percent, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order. He will make an announcement at 2 p.m. today.
Audra Robinson, owner of Asiel's, The Dirty South and Poly Pop, will continue to take strict safety measures when welcoming more patrons inside.
"We want to make sure our employees and our customers safety is number one priority," she said. "We have spent thousands on the UV lights in our air conditioning system to kill airborne viruses."
For the past two weeks, operating at 25 percent has been difficult, Robinson said.
"It's been challenging because we're having to ask our customers to wait in their vehicle and you're always worried about losing that customers to rules outside our power," she said. "We've been blessed because most people are willing to do what's necessary."
The Dirty South has remained closed for more than two months, but is going to reopen within the week, she said.
"I'm very excited to get The Dirty South up and running," she said. "We're making sure we're prepared to meet all the guidelines and our team members are ready to get back to work."
Retail stores have an easier time spacing people out than restaurants do, Lady Bug Gifts and Embroidery owner Patti Kapalski said.
"The 25 percent rule hasn't really applied to me because my store is so big you can stay 6 feet away from someone the whole time," she said. "You never have that many people in a time in a retail store. However, we clean our doors and bathrooms 3 or 4 times a day."
Kapalski encourages residents to shop local and help out small businesses.
"When we closed it was devastating; it's me and my husband's only income," she said. "I'll be glad when it's all over with. While I was closed I was able to reconfigure my whole store, I wanted to feel like I was contributing to something."
LaBonne Casey, CEO and President of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, is eager to see locals back in business.
"West Columbia is making a stellar effort," she said. "We have a new publicity program starting called West Columbia - Stronger Together, where we will be highlighting all our local businesses."
Although many businesses have been closed for almost two months, Casey is proud of their resilience.
"We are very fortunate because no reports of businesses closing," she said. "That's not the case in near cities. We will maintain the momentum of West Columbia as a shopping, dining and historical venue."
Many business owners took to online sales shortly after closing in March.
"They are going to come back full throttle and better than ever," Casey said. "Nobody went home and did nothing, people were working on online sales or projects or initiatives they had been planning. They were doing what was best and wise for their businesses."
