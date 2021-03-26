CLUTE — BASF will conduct a drill today for their fire department which will involve landing Life Flight, but there is no emergency, Community Outreach Representative Tabitha Ray said.
“We do these on an ongoing basis,” she said. “Drills are just our effort to continue to better ourselves and prepare for emergency situations. Safety’s our number one priority, so we have to practice.”
