Today
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Webb’s Latest Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Drive Thru Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free for all. Call Laura 979-236-3155.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring your Nerf guns and chairs. Call 281-388-4299.
Blood Drive: 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Texas Gulf Bank 1030 Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Kimberli Copeland 979-258-7249 or kcopeland@texasgulfbank.com.
Blood Drive: 2 to 4:45 p.m. at Big Lots, 125A Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact 979-285-0777 or Str1155@blstores.com.
Saturday
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting: 2 to 4 p.m. (come and go) at Angleton ISD CTE Center, 1 Wildcat Drive, Angleton. Call 979-864-8001.
Brazosport Center Stages Appreciation Night: 7 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. All Brazosport Center Stage volunteers join for a night of appreciation. Call 979-265-7661.
South Brazoria Democrats Meeting: 10 a.m. at West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Call Juli Miller at 979-574-4858.
Turkey Shoot fundraiser: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. competitions start at location next to Cowboy Church, 37310 FM 521, Brazoria. Call 979-235-0904.
Wild Peach Market: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Dawn Of The Space Age: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, Children 12 and under $3, and members free. Call 979-265-7661.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Self Sufficiency: 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Sunday
Elizabethan Madrigal Auditions: 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 400 College Drive, Clute. Actors, singers, dancers and instrumentalists are needed to fill a wide range of roles. Auditions are open to ages 9 and older. Audition sides are available in The Center Administrative Office. Call 979-265-7661.
Back To School Beach Cleanup: 8 to 10 a.m. at Highway 332 and Surfside Drive. Join Save our Beach partners and help clean the beaches after a busy summer. Bags and gloves provided. Contact 979-233-1531 or tourism@surfsidetx.org.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Makerspace Mondays: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
