SWEENY — Residents may fill their recycling bins, but what’s inside often isn’t recyclables, according to their trash service.
One of the common items in the discussion Wednesday night was the cost difference of dropping recycling. Waste Connections says the majority of the time, the material they collect isn’t fit to be recycled due to contamination from other garbage that doesn’t belong.
“A few bad apples ruin it for everybody else,“ said Damian Hinojo, a representative for Waste Connections.
He gave an example of someone throwing away an old gallon of milk into their recycling bin — it spreads and contaminates the recyclables like cardboard. This causes the material to be rejected by the recycling center. The current contamination rate is 80 percent, Hinojo said.
“After the first few times that we dump it on the ground and they expect it and it’s contaminated, after that they just make us open up the back-end,” Hinojo said. “If there’s trash juice, they close it back up.”
While the program is not used by most residents, City Manager Linsday Koskiniemi did note there was a chance those who do take advantage of it might not appreciate the loss.
“That may not go over well with everybody in the community, so I’ve asked that they provide some different options,” Koskiniemi said.
She also indicated that the current weekly heavy trash pick-up seemed excessive and could be scaled back to twice a month.
“I can see where certain people might be upset about the recycling bins going away. I would ideally like to have an option for them, that’s why I asked about the roll-off, but I think we’d get more pushback from disgruntled residents about trash pick-up,” Councilman Bill Hayes said.
One of the four requested quotes would include recycling once per month, along with regular trash pick-up twice per week and heavy trash twice per month. The others fluctuate the amount of times regular trash and heavy trash will be collected, with or without the recycling option.
Waste Connections says they will continue to pick up residents’ garbage at the current schedule as good-faith negotiations continue with the city. To continue with the current services and pick-up rates, the company was requesting an 87 cent increase to the existing base rate. The council plans to check the quotes at their October meeting.
In other business, the council decided to push back specified budget and tax discussion. They opened a public hearing as required by law at the meeting and chose to keep the hearing open through the workshop for further discussion.
“If a budget is presented that’s balanced and it’s not a huge tax increase, we shouldn’t drag it out,” Mayor Jeff Farley said.
The previous city manager, Reese Cook, had done a lot of work on the budget, but the city had been missing the tax information they received earlier in August from the Assessor’s Office, Koskiniemi said.
“With that being said, I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t do that. Typically when I administer a budget, I send out a budget calendar at the beginning of the calendar year. That way everyone kind of has a baseline for what the scheduling’s going to be throughout that process,” she said. “We’ll do things differently next year, but I think it makes sense to do a budget workshop and I can take you through each department and explain any major changes.”
The budget workshop will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday
