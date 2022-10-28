Three candidates are seeking to take over representing Brazoria County and other communities in District 7 on the State Board of Education, the entity whose responsibilities include setting curriculum standards and reviewing and adopting instructional materials.
Republican Julie Pickren, Democrat Dan Hochman and Libertarian Alan Pyeatt are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Early voting continues through Nov 4.
The 15-member state board has been subject to controversy in recent years, with critics claiming they have injected politics into decisions about what information to include in textbooks and curriculum. Among decisions creating national headlines were listing Moses as a Founding Father and downplaying slavery as a cause of the Civil War.
Identical questionnaires were sent to all three candidates; Hochman was the lone candidate to respond. A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Hochman is a 51-year-old professor and teacher who has lived in Galveston for the last 26 years, single, he has a 17-year-old daughter who is a junior in public schools.
Hochman has a master’s degree in Secondary Science Education and 25 years of teaching experience. Achievements include ExxonMobile Scholarship for Curriculum Writing of Next Generation Science Standards, three-year fellowship at the Rice University Cultural Inclusion in STEM classrooms and being named among the Top 50 Teachers in Galveston.
This is his first run for elected office, but he has been politically active as a congressional liaison and lobbyist for Citizens Climate Lobby, Democratic precinct chair, Texas State Delegate to Democratic Party, food bank volunteer and volunteer firefighter/EMT.
Pickren is a former Alvin ISD trustee and private school board member whose campaign website touts her opposition to Critical Race Theory, basing her decisions on the Texas Constitution, financial responsibility and providing “opportunity audits,” which she describes as ensuring students across varying demographics are receiving a quality education.
Born and raised in Houston, Pickren now resides in Manvel with her husband David and two children, Miles, 12 and Tyler, 10. She volunteers in several organizations and served as GOP precinct chair, according to her campaign website. She also has been a state and national Republican delegate, including serving on the Legislative Priorities Committee at the 2020 state convention.
She earned the Republican nomination outright in the March 1 primary, receiving just more than 50 percent of the vote in the four-person race.
Pickren did not respond to a questionnaire sent to her campaign email or Facebook message.
Pyeatt is an engineer who lives in Lake Jackson. No other biographical information could be found about him.
District 7 runs along the Texas Gulf Coast from most of Fort Bend and Brazoria County to the west to the Louisiana state line. Other counties in the district include Galveston, Chambers, Jefferson, Orange, Liberty, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine and Sabine counties.
The winner Nov. 8 will replace Matt Robinson of Friendswood, who did not seek reelection.
QUESTION
Teachers have expressed concerns about restrictions being placed on what they can teach, specifically in terms of history. What role should the state board have in determining what is/is not appropriate for Texas classrooms?
HOCHMAN: This movement to create fear among parents and teachers is an unfortunate political tactic with the ultimate stated goal of dismantling public education in favor of charters and for-profit private and religious institutions. The far-right minority use the term indoctrination over and over, yet they are actually the ones proposing indoctrination. They want kids that repeat only what they believe, not the facts, and not develop the ability to critically analyze major issues and think for themselves.
Our children are not and should not be political pawns in a culture war. Using children in a political fight is unconscionable and inexcusable. When adults attempt to rewrite history to protect one group of children from the truth, you are telling the other group of children that they do not matter.
The social studies rewrite was a thoughtful work of hundreds of volunteer man-hours by experts in history and education. By pushing the rewrite two years down the road, SBOE told all those experts their work was worthless. It is also a major disservice to all our children because our standards are now a decade out of date. They will not be able to compete in higher education and in a worldwide market for jobs.
SBOE should NOT be in the business of restricting teachers from covering subjects in the standards that are relevant and pertinent. SBOE’s job is to write a fair and balanced curriculum that reflects reality in a manner understandable to each age respective age group. Once the standards are created and adopted, they should be adhered to by teachers throughout the state. Teachers that are trying to put a political spin on the facts should be admonished appropriately.
QUESTION
The State Board of Education frequently is criticized for injecting political viewpoints into textbook and instructional decisions. How do you respond to that perception?
HOCHMAN: As mentioned above, that perception has been created artificially by the far right to scare parents into thinking our schools are failing and are brainwashing children to think a certain way. In 25 years, I have not witnessed this happening. If anything, SBOE has failed to be more inclusive of different viewpoints and cultural backgrounds.
It is proven through extensive research that children learn only when they can anchor new information to the familiar and relevant. By removing any semblance of cultural differentiation, we are failing those students (that happen to be the majority in Texas at about 65 percent). The proof is evident in the numbers. Data doesn’t lie. The data shows the same 65 percent percent of students are twice as likely to dropout of high school; 70 percent of our fourth graders cannot read at level. Texas ranks 43rd for academic achievement.
Our leadership has failed our students and they have been at the helm for a long time. The irony is the far-right are attempting to inject their political and religious viewpoints, often not remotely based in fact, into the classrooms and restrict student ability to process facts and think through issues of social and scientific importance. So, yes, it is happening, but from the right, not the left, and to the detriment of our children (example: during the social studies rewrite, one of the workgroups attempted to change “slavery” to “involuntary relocation”)
QUESTION
High-poverty districts continue to lag wealthier districts in student achievement, according to the most recent state ratings. What can the state board of education do to address this?
HOCHMAN: Recapture financing is a nightmare for funding in this state. It does not work. Unfortunately, SBOE does not have control over that system. SBOE does, however, manage the Permanent School Fund and there is room, within the law, to send more money to high-need districts for special programs.
In addition, and more realistically, SBOE can put a moratorium on Charter School expansion. Charters do not work. On paper they were a good alternative, but what they have become is anything but “schools of choice.” Charters literally steal money from public schools, yet every study shows charters to be failures or, at best, roughly equal to public schools in performance.
In the meantime, while charters are doing no good and funneling money away from public schools (they will also cause a rise in Property taxes over time due to needed infrastructure to build them), rural and underserved districts that struggle, do not have charter options and their schools will continue to fail. How is this process “schools of choice?” It is quite the opposite, and I will not have it happen on my watch. All students should have the same opportunities, curriculum, quality teachers attracted by equal teaching salaries and free and fair access to education.
Public education is the cornerstone of our democracy, and it is under attack. Voters should refer to an Article in Texas Monthly about the scheme in Wimberly to overtake the public schools with charters that take a piece of the tax money based on attendance. I wish what I am writing was a wild conspiracy theory, but sadly, it is not and it is happening in plain sight. Standards and curriculum should also be properly scaffolded throughout the state so all students are on equal footing as they move through the grades and levels of understanding.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.