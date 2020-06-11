ANGLETON — City council unanimously agreed to hire Chris Whittaker as their permanent city manager.
Whittaker has served as interim city manager since March 16 and his performance made him a shoe-in for the position, Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
“He has done a great job as an interim and has proven his great leadership ability,” Ausmus said. “He’s a unifying leader, so he takes the team approach, and he’s really brought a lot of continuity into the Angleton leadership team, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which began as soon as he came on here.”
Scott Albert resigned as city manager in February after three years with the city. Whittaker’s contract and salary details have yet to have been finalized, but should be within the next couple of weeks, Whittaker said.
“I’m very happy that the council offered me the permanent job of city manager in Angleton, and I cannot wait to see what’s next for this rapidly growing community and to build a long-term relationship with the city,” he said.
The city is excited to see the Windrose Green subdivision development moving forward, Whittaker said.
“Windrose Green preliminary plat updates include a 98-acre feet detention pond, once the city is at phase three of development,” Whittaker said Wednesday via phone. “We’re funding that as a part of the city’s development.”
The developers are funding multiple infrastructure improvements, including a $150,000 project to upgrade the Henderson Road culverts to reduce flooding, Whittaker said.
“We’re going to change 48-inch culverts into two 12-by-10 box culverts,” Whittaker said.
Another project is the detention pond at Freedom Park, which will act as a detention for the city, Whittaker said.
“For that development, in exchange, the city is giving $80,000 to design what that park will look like, meeting the requirements of the city,” Whittaker said.
Brownstone Architects and Planners will benefit from the rezoning of 7.282 acres from a planned development overlay district to a Multifamily Residential District, building 108 apartment units on the land on Henderson road.
“We’re excited about the diversity of housing that is coming into Angleton because you just don’t want to have one type of apartment or housing; you just want to have multiple types of housing and options to meet the housing needs of the community,” Whittaker said.
Riverway Capital Partners requested to have 78.10 acres on North Downing Street and Hospital Drive rezoned to a planned development overlay district so they can develop more housing in the area.
Council unanimously approved both rezoning requests.
“We’re just meeting the needs of the developer as he indicated that he wanted to change the type and style of the housing he wanted to build,” Whittaker said. “Overall, we are happy to do all of the public hearings and move these projects along for more housing opportunities for the people of Angleton.”
An electrical battery storage site will be built on North Walker Street, adjacent to the Texas-New Mexico power station after council gave final approval.
Broad Reach Power is leading the project, Whittaker said. Construction traffic that could occur between July and September should not be an issue, he said.
“Following those months, there should be no traffic, and little traffic during,” Whittaker said.
The project is expected to cause less noise than the larger Gambit green energy storage facility at 998 W. Live Oak St. and Western Avenue, Whittaker said. Broad Reach will consist of four containers versus Gambit’s 40 containers of battery storage.
“The Gambit project will have the development happen at roughly the same time as the Broad Reach project, though the Broad Reach project is a lot smaller and it’s a little different in nature,” Whittaker said Wednesday. “The Broad Reach, it goes right out to a transfer station, which is a different process, and the Gambit has blowers to keep the banks cool and that would cause more noise.”
Broad Reach Power will be allowed to put up a wall.
“Though it doesn’t have to be brick like the Gambit project,” Whittaker said. “That is based on the lack of noise, which will allow for a wood fence.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.