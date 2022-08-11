ANGLETON
Teachers got more than they bargained for at the district’s annual convocation, where the district gave out $4,000 in prizes taking inspiration from the game show “Let’s Make a Deal.”
Teachers came out fully costumed in imaginative getups to match the theme, including as different animals and cartoon characters, such as Mario, the Incredibles, Ninja Turtles and a zebra. They filled the seats in the Angleton High School auditorium and the air with energy for the convocation, an annual event intended to inspire staff for the new school year.
“We’re here to celebrate,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “We have a lot of great things going on in our school district, so when we started talking about how we were going to do this, we talked about a game to play and give out prizes, and we went out and got some sponsorships, and they have provided over $4,000 in gifts we gave away.”
Teachers who earned the title of campus teacher of the year received $200 each to kick things off, which set the enthusiasm for part one of the convocation.
“Convocation is always a fun event that gets teachers fired up for the upcoming year,” Southside fifth-grade math teacher Stephanie Warren said. “It was an honor to receive my peers’ Elementary Teacher of the Year award. This award encourages me to work even harder, be a role model for new teachers and continue looking for opportunities to make a difference in the lives of children.”
High school AP human geography teacher Monica Kotrla knew how she would use her money — more resources like books, and little things here and there, she said.
“None of us do this job for awards, but it is nice to know your colleagues nominate you, so to me that warms my heart,” she said. “It’s nice when people recognize your hard work.”
The hype continued with Southside Pre-K teacher Denise Johnson, who won a television from her “Let’s Make a Deal” game.
“There was a lot of positive energy with my team, and as a district, and the guest speaker was amazing and, of course, winning the TV,” she said. “I had no idea I was going to win it.”
The Deal of the Day went to Northside Elementary second-grade teacher Lesley Singletary, who traded in the TV she won earlier for a chance at a bigger prize. It paid off.
“I just moved in within the last year, and my husband and I had purchased a new TV for our home,” she said. “I didn’t want to be greedy, so what did I have to lose? I traded it in and picked box three, which was the Deal of the Day of $1,000.”
She will use the money while on maternity leave but would have used it for her classroom otherwise, she said.
The energy didn’t stop there. As part of the convocation, the district welcomed best-selling author Rick Rigsby as keynote speaker. Shocked when he hit the stage, Rigsby loved the costumes and enthusiasm of the audience.
“Y’all are the most beautiful-looking audience I’ve ever seen,” he said. “This is the message I have for you today: That we don’t listen. We’re trained to talk; we’re trained to talk cold communication. We hear, but we don’t tend to listen, and it’s not just husbands, ladies. That’s why I want to encourage you as often as possible and will say, ‘Tell me you’re listening.”
From those words, the entire audience repeated and confirmed they were listening and absorbing every piece of information.
“My thesis is this, be the kind of educational leader your grandmother would hire,” Rigsby said. “If you’re all leaders, it doesn’t matter to me where you are in the ecosystem, for example, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, teachers’ aides, secretary.
“If you are privileged to impact a young life, it’s a high calling, and I can’t think of any other time in history that these young folks just needed a curriculum.”
Rigby encouraged the teachers to impact their young students by not doing the impossible but by following the basics, he said.
“In today’s society, the No. 1 casualty is a lack of common sense. Grandma had common sense not because it was fashionable, but because it was a way of survival, they became resourceful,” he said. “They not only had common sense, but they also executed basic behaviors. I had a third-grade dropout daddy who taught me this: ‘Son, if you want to grow your capacity for what you want, ensure you’re executing basic behavior every day.’”
Following the basics, Rigsby explained, is how greatness is made — being able to build off the necessary steps.
He also challenged the teachers for the upcoming year to challenge themselves in a way they haven’t before, he said.
“I want you for 2022 to set a goal that scares you,” he said. “If your goal doesn’t scare you, tear it up; it’s useless. Set a goal you can’t even accomplish; that’s how much it scares you. You’ll have to give it everything you got to get close to it.”
As Rigsby finished his speech, teachers stood in amazement, said Frontier Elementary Special Education teacher Wendi Cook.
“His speech spoke to my heart for sure, to know what we mean to a child and the impact we can have on a child, that you mean something, and to lift and build a child up, it’s great,” she said. “So when he spoke of the personal story of his third-grade teacher and how he was talking too much in class, and she reached him on a different level, that’s what I want to do. Many kids I come across are behavior students, and maybe I need to find another way to reach them.”
Frontier Elementary Special Education teacher Dana Cline compared Rigsby’s passionate speech it to church.
“I’m ready to make more signs in our room, reminders like learning the basics,” she said. “It was almost like having church here; my hands were raised. It’s been tough in education lately, so it was great to get excited again.”
While he had heard Rigsby speak before, eight-grade business information management teacher Michelle Handcock found a new meaning in his speech Monday.
“Convocation is always very uplifting. For them to have the surprise of Rigsby, who I’ve heard speak before, I knew what we were in for,” she said. “I use him in my class every year. I already heard his speech he gave about the third-grade dropout, so I was familiar with where it was headed and what he was going to cover. This year was different because it was personal. He talked about battles and struggles you’re facing, and being a breast cancer survivor, it hit home for me.”
