LAKE JACKSON
There’s no Grinch to greet shoppers at the door of St. Michael’s Catholic Church Mums and Mistletoe market, but the women serving cheese soup and hosting vendors will make visitors’ hearts grow at least three sizes.
The market started 40 years ago by the Women of St. Michael’s Club as a simple quilt show to raise funds for the church and charitable causes supported by the group is as much a holiday tradition as the grinning gremlin.
Volunteer Cheri McBurnett has taken on different roles during the years, joining the event three years after its beginning in 1982, she said.
“The first few years it was just a little small thing where maybe we raised a little bit of money,” McBurnett said. “We used to have an old church building on the ground. That was the original church, and then it became a parish hall. And that’s where it was, and it just got bigger and bigger and bigger. I mean, the first one that they had where they solicited booths and stuff, it was just packed.”
After the very first year, the market continued to grow, she said.
The women’s group would vote on which vendors could participate based on the room that they had available. Avoiding craft booths with the same items and favoring hand-crafted wares were important.
“People would travel quite a bit to be a part of our show,” McBurnett said. “It has always been very highly respected and sought after for crafters to be in it.”
In no time, the show became too large for the small space the church had available, so they added a tent outside to accommodate more vendors. No one complained about being in the tent; they just wanted to be part of the show, McBurnett said.
Just one year younger than the market is its signature cheese soup, introduced by Charla Behar.
“She had the recipe, and I’m sure it may have been on the Velveeta box, but we’ve enhanced it and made it our own,” McBurnett said with a chuckle. “And we made that soup just for something to sell. And it has been so popular; it’s demanded. One year we didn’t make it. It was such an outcry from the people that come that they want their cheese soup. We sell it and also we sell to-go containers and it’s a big deal.”
The original planners had no idea how many people would come to the market or how popular it would become.
McBurnett tells of one parishioner who worked for the Albertsons at the time who would make constant runs between the church and the store to get more food items to satisfy all the visitors who were showing up.
“We literally had a car out front. That would be the grocery store car,” McBurnett said. “That poor grocery girl was going back and forth. And then we finally got smart like, ‘Why don’t we keep a tally?”
Co-chairwoman Janet Spicer estimates they’ve made 36 four-gallons stock pots of cheese soup, 535 soup and sandwich combos and 200 chicken sandwiches this year.
“It’s operated on a very slim budget,” McBurnett said. “We try to get as much as we can donated because we realize anything we spend that’s less money than we have to give away.”
The market is the only fundraiser for the women’s club each year, but it’s lucrative. The club distributed $21,000 to nonprofit organizations, pay for community projects or help with parish-related efforts and ministries from its 2021 market profits.
The love and friendship and sense of belonging in the community has kept market co-chairwoman and Women’s Club President Margarita Prinz involved since about 2013, she said.
“The inclusion that we have, and how we get to know each other really, really well, the fellowship, the friendship that is developed between us is what we take and that’s why we continue to come back, because we love that friendship,” Prinz said.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary, St. Michael’s Church held a reunion for past and current volunteers.
“That was really fun to get together because there were people that you hadn’t seen in a while because a lot of us have aged a lot,” McBurnett said. “We just took turns getting up and talking about and sharing our favorite memory, sharing some of the really funny things. When we first started doing this, the show actually grew bigger and faster than probably we were ready because we were just moms trying to earn a few hundred dollars or so here and there.”
The volunteers and parishioners make it possible to have the market each year, and they’re an essential part of the event, the women said.
Knitwear vendor Naomi Oxhandler has been coming to the market to sell her crafts for 15 years.
“They are friendly and several of the ladies remember your name,” she said. “It’s like a family thing.”
Oxhandler plans to remain part of the market until her body can’t handle it anymore, she said.
Desiree Spears of Pets Pick Boutique did a little browsing between customers. She likes that the market is indoors, everybody’s friendly and nice and they always have a good turnout, she said.
“They continue the same traditions and people expect it,” Spears said.
Lynn Armstrong has been a customer of the market almost all of its 40 years, she said.
“There’s always something different. I always like the variety,” Armstrong said. “I look forward to seeing a lot of friends and I like the cheese soup and it’s just laid back.”
The market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive S. in Lake Jackson. Parking and admission are free. No strollers are allowed because of limited space.
“You meet people from all walks of life, all ages, all interests, and we all sit in here and we talk together,” McBurnett said. “We bake together, we set up together, we clean up together, and we’ve been doing it for years and years and years.”
