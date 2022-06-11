ANGLETON — Voters are asked to turn out one last time before the November election to decide who will sit at Positions 1 and 5 on the city council.
The May 7 elections left two candidates facing off for each position after no one eclipsed the 50 percent threshold required to win outright.
The races pit Eric Brown and Christiene Daniel for Position 1, while incumbent Mark Gongora is trying to fend off runner-up Blaine Smith in Position 5.
“Election time was also exciting because the residents can pick who they want for the leaders and it brings in people with a new perspective,” Mayor Jason Perez said. “We still are at a pivotal point in our community because of this election. There are vast views on the direction of the city.”
Early voting ended with 460 people voting in person and 94 cast mail-in ballots, Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said. The in-person vote for the runoff was about two-thirds that of the May 7 election.
“It was very slow. People trickled in the last day,” Cunningham said. “We had several people stop into the office the rest of this week wanting to vote, but early voting was already over. Hopefully, they will come back out, and with it being on Saturday, you just never know.”
Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the East Annex at 1524 E. Mulberry St. Results should be available shortly after polls close, she said.
“The results will be done pretty early because they’re in the building with us,” Cunningham said. “Once they get everything closed down, we can run that report. We’ll have that out early, maybe 8 p.m. at the latest.”
During the May election, Brown received 46.57 percent of the Position 1 vote while Daniel received 380 votes, or 34.77 percent. Gongora received 503 votes or 48.79 percent in Position 5 to Smith’s 331, or 32.2 percent.
“It’s super important that everybody gets out,” Perez said. “It’s the old saying, ‘If you don’t vote, you can’t say anything.’ I live by that as well, but this is their opportunity to pick the person who aligns with their views and their vision and then they can say ‘there is my voice.”
Perez knows how much a few votes can impact a race, since it’s personally happened to him, he said.
“I’ve seen the slimmest margins determine the winner by one vote and I lost the mayor’s race my first time that I ran by four votes,” he said. “I understand how every vote counts. It’s more important at the local level because that’s where the rubber meets the road.”
Officials in Washington don’t care whether the commode flushes and there’s fresh drinking water, Perez said; it’s those at the local level who care.
“This is where we make the biggest impact,” he said. “You can know who your councilmen are. I love our council — how we can fuss and discuss and have vastly different options, but when we stand up, we can walk away and shake hands and I want to continue that.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.