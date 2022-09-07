ANGLETON — In an attempt to preserve election records, a Brazoria resident has filed a lawsuit against Brazoria County Commissioners, stating they are in violation of the voting system.
The lawsuit filed July 30 by Brazoria resident Patrice Vieira asks the county to vacate and set aside what she deems all uncertified and illegal voting systems/equipment, software and modifications and implement a hand-marked paper ballot and hand-counting system instead.
“This action is not an election contest race,” according to the petition. “It is an action to bring transparency, fairness, honesty, and exemplary quality to the Texas election and to hold responsible those government officials who violated the equal protection and due process rights of petitioners (and all Texas citizens) guaranteed by the Texas Constitution. Petitioners need not and do not seek redress under any federal law. Petitioners (and all Texas citizens) have a fundamental legal right to the established principles of election equality, integrity, accuracy, honesty, and justice.”
The lawsuit also asks for an emergency injunction prohibiting respondents from requiring or permitting voters to have votes cast or tabulated using any electronic system, poll book or device, as well as certifications of all voting systems/ equipment, software and modifications.
There is also a request for orders to unseal absentee ballots, return envelopes, the absentee ballot elections reports and other paper and electronic information election materials from the 2020 general election and to permit petitioners to review, examine, inspect, and duplicate those materials.
The lawsuit also claims commissioners have violated the Texas Constitution Equal Protection Clause, according to the petition.
“Those involved in our elections countywide violate a Congressionally passed the Act (and Texas election laws) designed to protect our elections and ultimately the voices of the people,” according to the petition. “This constitutes a violation of my First Amendment rights in Brazoria County.”
County officials declined to comment on the lawsuit as it is pending legislation. Multiple attempts to contact Vieira were unsuccessful.
The county’s current electronic devices provide paper receipts of how a person cast their ballots, as mandated by state law implemented after the 2020 presidential election. Those paper documents are kept for 22 months after the election.
Vieira’s lawsuit claims the systems are vulnerable because they prevent the public release of the software used by the election machines and that it is accessible from an exterior computer network. She also alleges. unauthorized software updates can be illicitly performed.
“To assure a secure election system, there should never be a point at which individuals from a single organization can change software,” according to the petition. “At a minimum, individuals from two different organizations should approve and verify any changes to the operating system. In the case of operating system upgrades, it would be preferable that the vendor recommends and the Director of Elections approves any patches to the operating system.”
Other local jurisdictions should have the tools and information to confirm that no additional software has been added to the system, according to the petition.
