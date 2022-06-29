LAKE JACKSON — Already dealing with the shelter being at full capacity, the SPCA of Brazoria County is trying to keep staff and animals comfortable with malfunctioning air conditioners.
They got some help from community members.
“Multiple citizens came and worked on the AC and it’s cooler today,” Shelter Director Nicole Hardesty said.
The Canna Lane facility has four AC units. Two were working at reduced capacity and one was not working at all Monday, Hardesty said. That left only one unit doing the bulk of the work to cool the entire building, she said.
Community members were able to get the nonfunctioning unit operating again and a new one is on order, but a timeline for its arrival is up in the air.
“There’s no estimate as to when we can get the animals out or get the air conditioning going,” Hardesty said. “We have 538 animals in our care. That’s the highest number we’ve had since pre-COVID. Unfortunately, it’s a big deal that we have that many.”
About 30 dogs that are in the new intake and medical service area of the facility were directly affected without the air conditioning. The rest of the animals also are uncomfortable with the cooling system strained.
“It’s not good for them. It’s stressful,” she said. “So the shelter is a stressful place in the first place. These dogs are not used to being caged the way that they are in the shelter. It’s just not a happy place. It’s a loud place, and then when you’re hot as well, it’s really not a happy place. So they are stressed.”
The shelter took in 24 animals in two days over the weekend. The number of animals in the shelter keeps growing, even though the SPCA has stopped owner surrenders and is only taking in strays brought in by animal control, Hardesty said.
However, with the AC back in operation for the time being, the animals and the staff have some relief now, she said.
Not only did residents come to the aid of the building, but they also opened their hearts and homes to the animals. There were six adoptions Monday and several dogs were fostered as well in response to the nonprofit’s SOS call.
The shelter has reduced adoption fees to $25 for cats, kittens, large and medium dogs and $50 for small breeds and puppies to help reduce the shelter population, Hardesty said.
“Even if people can just come and take a dog for the day, just a doggy day out. Go and bring them to Starbucks to get a puppucino or even now Buc-ees does puppucinos or bring them and walk through the mall,” Hardesty said. “Lowe’s will let you walk with a dog, Home Depot and Hobby Lobby, they’ll all let you walk through their stores with a dog and it’s a great way to get a dog out there. You know out and about. They’re not here. It’s a less stressful situation. And then they come back and go to sleep for the night.”
Although they gotr some relief, they still have a new unit on order that will cost $7,400, which comes out of the building maintenance fund, Hardesty said.
The cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport and Clute have already contributed to this fund, and the SPCA hasn’t asked for additional money to cover the cost of the AC unit’s replacement, Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“The majority of the fund for the shelter is derived from the three cities, and then the SPCA also contributes, so all four of us contribute to the budget, the operating budget and the building fund and then the SPCA also takes in donations,” Mundo said. “Now, if that falls short, then all of the partners would have to get together, but right now, the early indications I’ve received is that they haven’t made that request.”
Anyone interested in fostering or adopting an anima can visit the shelter at 141 Canna Lane in Lake Jackson.
