Today
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. today, 4 p.m. Sunday at The Koch and Casey Auditorium at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. A one of a kind musical variety show. Tickets $26 and up. Visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946). Call 979-297-1570.
Cookies & Cocoa With Santa: 6 to 8 p.m. at Manvel City Hall, 20031 Morris Ave., Manvel. Take photos at lighted tree, indulge in favorite holiday treats and hand deliver Christmas wish list to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Call Brooke Cyphers at 832-603-4236.
Destiny Express: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Take a ride on the Destiny Express with live musical production. Free train rides, s’mores, and hot chocolate. Call 979-265-3590.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Surfing Santas: Noon to 3 p.m. at Surfside Beach. Watch Santa and his helpers relax as they surf the waves. Fun for all ages. Call 979-233-1531.
Candlelight Christmas at Varner Hogg: 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Step back in time and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. Vendors, Victoria Santa, wassail, Christmas cookies and more. Call 979-345-4656.
Gulf Coast Toy Run: Noon at Stonebridge RV Park, 15804 Highway 35 N., Sweeny. $20 a bike, $25 per couple. Bike ride for the youth of Gulf Coast CASA and CPS. Gift cards accepted for donations. Call 979-318-3725.
6th annual Toy Giveaway For Kids: Noon to 2 p.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Gifts will be provided by Ladies of Destiny for ages 1-12 years old. Children must be present to receive the Christmas giveaways. Call Ernesta Washington at 832-545-1372.
66th annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Live production of the story of the birth of Jesus. Free; public welcome. Outdoors, so bring chairs. Call 979-297-6003 or visit stimothy.org.
Wreaths Across America: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Cemetery, 1646 N. Main St., Sweeny. Call Glen James at 979-824-0031.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Wild Peach Market: 5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Creating and Reaching Goals In Life And Money: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Monica Flores will present tips on improving well being financially and personally. Call 800-510-3111.
Jingle and Mingle: 11:45 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring a $5 wrapped or in a bag for the gift exchange. Call 979-297-2013.
Santa Storytime and Visit: 2 to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Christmas Cinema Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946). Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Christmas by the Fireside: 4 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Holiday performance by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. Tickets $30. Call 979-230-3658.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Season Of Light Planetarium Show: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 adults and $3 children. Call 979-265-3376.
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission Christmas Meeting: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at RiverPlace at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Free event with music, food and door prizes; 55 and older invited. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
