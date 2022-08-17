LAKE JACKSON — More employees and a rate increase from the city’s water provider make up the bulk of changes in Lake Jackson’s budget and tax rate, officials said.
City Council voted Monday night to approve the proposed tax rate and budget after hosting a public hearing on each. The votes were unanimous.
“In this budget, we’re proposing a tax rate of 32.31 cents that is down from the 33.9 but of course it is still a considered a tax rate increase due to the values increasing,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “We are recommending a rate that is just slightly below the voter approval rate, but it is higher than the no new revenue rate.”
The tax rate of 32.31 per $100 taxable value will increase tax revenue above the no-new-revenue rate by 4.08 percent, city documents show.
Even though the rate indicates an increase, it is still the lowest tax rate among cities over 20,000 in population in the region, Mundo said.
The general fund budget is $24.5 million, which is a $2 million increase from last year. The utility fund, which consists mostly of water, sewer, and sanitation is increasing by $1.5 million to $16.6 million this year, Mundo said.
Some of the key changes to the budget will cover the costs of personnel for the new animal control facility, including a humane officer with a budgeted salary of $72,000 and increasing the number of school crossing guards from 17 to 20, Mundo said.
Council also approved revisions to the water, sewer and garbage fees.
Base water rates will increase from $14.50 to $15.50, with a user of 2,000 gallons seeing their bull rise from $29.25 to $31.25. Up to 5,000 gallons of use will increase by $5.30, according to the budget.
“The average usage is for citizens is probably about 5,500, but the state usually uses 5000 as the baseline comparison of cities,” Mundo said.
Sewer fees will increase from $14.75 to $15.75. Recycling fees will increase from $3 to $4 for homes. The residential pickup up fees for waste over four cubic meters will increase from $19.65 to $30 and brush fees will increase from $14.35 to $30 as well. Residential pickup fees for appliances will now be $40, which is an equivalent rate to local retailers, according to budget documents.
Brazosport Water Authority representative Juan Longoria explained the $2.7 million of increases the agency is requesting.
The 12 1/2 percent increase this year is not as severe as the 16.9 percent increase of 2015, but the pandemic and inflation have given them no choice in the matter, Longoria said.
“There are three areas that we’re facing, you’re facing, everybody’s facing because of the endemic, because of the inflation that we’re seeing. And everybody’s struggling with it,” Longoria said. “We’re not unique, you’re not unique, and you do the best you can with what is available to you. And the one area that we struggle with like you folks are struggling with is small chemicals.”
The three areas of budget increases for BWA are chemicals, maintenance and payroll for current employees.
The cost of chlorine has risen 120 percent and the cost of ammonia sulfate by 70 percent; those two chemicals, which account for $1.5 million of the increase, are vital to produce the chloramine needed for safe water consumption, Longoria said. The prices are ever-changing and the option to go with another supplier is not available, he said.
The water treatment plant was built in 1988 and it is costly to maintain, BWA General Manager Ronald Woodruff said.
The budget for maintenance went from $752,700 to $1.13 million, according to the agenda.
Also, the cost to insure the $32 million worth of equipment and facilities is about $180,000, Woodruff said.
The plant is also trying to retain its current employees instead of hiring new ones. The current employees will make the transition to work on their certification for the new desalination plant, so the budget includes salary increases and training fees, Woodruff said.
Administrative costs are increasing from $599,500 to $700,500, according to the agenda.
“One of the things I keep emphasizing that water is a very important product in our life. It’s a matter of life and death for the person, for an animal, for plants, for anything. So you look around, is it cheap?” Longoria said. “People will complain, but we just don’t hear any complaints when you go to the grocery store, H-E-B or Kroger, and you buy a case of bottles and you’re paying about $1 per gallon. No complaints there and you just buy it — and that’s OK. That’s a preference and everybody makes their own decision. But we just need to recognize that water is a very important commodity.”
After a closed meeting, council approved a 5 percent market increase and a 3 percent merit increase for several officials, including paying the municipal judge $66,158, city attorney $177,949 and city manager $236,913. The alternate judge will go from $21,175 to $25,000, City Secretary Sally Villarreal said.
