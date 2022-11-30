BRAZORIA — The city is getting busy this year with many Christmas celebrations planned for the season inviting the community to come together and enjoy. Most notably is the Holiday Christmas Open House created by Brazoria PROUD and Light Up Brazoria event held by the Chamber of Commerce.
Open House takes place Friday and Saturday showing off the many businesses of Brazoria, featuring a visit from Santa himself.
“We’re a small town, unlike most places, we’re just one street. So, it’s an open house for businesses and open to the public.” Brazoria PROUD member Kathy Kersh said. “It’s four hours on Friday, four hours on Saturday. Santa Claus is coming and vendors are welcome to set up at different locations for free, there’s no charge.”
The open house offers a chance for residents to get a bit of Christmas shopping done while out and about browsing the many vendors that’ll be attending
“They can sell anything from A-Z. It can be puppies. It can be something they make. It’s just for fun to show that Brazoria has good hospitality and lots to offer,” Kersh said.
The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in front of So & Sew and surrounding businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday in So & Sew. Vendors looking to set up can call Janet at 979-798-1959, Kathy at 979-248-6523 or Kenneth at 979-798-0003
“I think that something like this shows that we are a very warm, charming and a great place to come with businesses and a variety of different things that we offer. It’s great for holidays,” Kersh said.
Starting today, businesses and residents are open to sign up for the Light Up Brazoria Christmas contest in which they will compete with one another for a bit of friendly community competition, applications close on Dec 13.
“It’s our fifth annual event,” chamber executive director Ashley Lancaster said. “It is a decorating contest that is free to all Brazoria businesses and residents. All they have to do is just decorate the outside of their business and enter for free and they get a chance to win. There’s two winners — one for residents and one for businesses.”
Students and families in the area will judge the houses. Judging takes place Dec 14 and winners will be announced the following day to win 100 chamber bucks. Chamber bucks can be used the same as cash at any of the chamber businesses, Lancaster said.
The chamber hopes Light Up Brazoria will give residents and visitors alike a reason to get out and enjoy Brazoria and make new memories in the process, Lancaster said.
“We hope to be able to bring more people into town and just light up Brazoria for families,” Lancaster said. “I just thought it would be nice to light up the town and give something for families to do like I do with my kids. We ride around and look at Christmas lights and stuff, so I just thought it would be a great way to bring people into town and introduce them to Brazoria.”
