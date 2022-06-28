CLUTE
Brazoswood’s Goddard Rocket Team is the new world record holder for the altitude achieved by a high school group after its rocket reached its projected height.
The group of 21 students, many of them now graduates, launched their HORIZON 1 rocket at 9:05 a.m. Sunday at the Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, hitting a final peak of 49,523 feet, Brazoswood High School Rocket Engineering teacher Chris McLeod said. The previous record was 34,000 feet.
“We couldn’t be more excited; everything went perfectly for us,” Lead Engineer Karim Elyoussef said. “I don’t think it could have gone any better. We were all in awe, we were screaming and cheering and jumping around. The feeling of just watching it go up and just not stop was once in a lifetime.”
Friday was their first day on the range, and they spent 10 hours preparing for their launch, he said.
“Some of the other teams had problems that caused a lot of delays, but we managed to get through it,” Elyoussef said. “By the end of that day, our rocket was on the pad, and we left it there overnight so we could launch first thing in the morning. We were all excited and every second was five times as long.”
After the team received the green light to launch, they headed to the bunker about 20 miles away but were stopped to watch the rocket launch, he said.
“We get called to evaluate the area and usually the bunker is 20 miles away from the pad, so we don’t get to hear or see the rocket, we just watch a video of it,” Elyoussef said. “But we got 3 miles away and was told we could stop right there so we could physically watch it go up. It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. We were all staring at it, it couldn’t have been any better.”
HORIZON 1 had a GPS on it that tracked data and sent live updates to a handheld receiver, which is how the team knew how high it went, he said.
“For a certain time, we were huddled around the radio watching the number go up and hit the 34,000 mark and kept going,” Elyoussef said. “The military then gives us a confirmation that we broke the record. It was amazing. Seeing it live, it couldn’t have been better than that.”
After spending almost a year creating the 8-foot, almost 230-pound rocket, the team began to think of it as more than just a project, he said.
“It became our baby, so from then on, we were all full focus on finishing this rocket,” Elyoussef said. “I couldn’t think about anything else, and I’m sure the rest of them couldn’t either. So much design, preparation, construction and testing went into it that so many things that could have gone wrong went right for us.”
Although it wasn’t a perfect recovery, the team was still able to get back most of the rocket, McLeod said.
“We had lost a piece of the nose cone, but the rocket was so lightweight after the fuel burned out that it came down decently soft and they recovered everything else,” McLeod said. “All of the propulsion systems, the fins … so not only do they have data we can analyze, we can learn from and look at the rocket to see how things performed versus how they predicted them to perform.”
What helped the rocket propel to such height was how quickly the rocket burned fuel.
“Our engine is separated into solid and liquid components, and I was in charge of the solid fuel grain,” Aftbody Lead Kyle Evangelista said. “The goal with the fuel grain was to burn as much fuel in the smallest time possible. (We researched and found) different shapes of our port affected how much fuel we burnt, so we carried on last year’s fuel grain geometry. It was shaped like a flower that spiraled down all the way to the bottom, and that allowed us to burn more fuel in a smaller time.”
The Brazoswood rocketry program began in 2018 and this is only the fourth year that McLeod has taken his students to New Mexico, he said.
“It is absolutely incredible that all four years Brazoswood has had the best launch out of all the teams attending,” he said. “This just speaks to the quality of the students and the combination of passion, leadership and dedication to a project that is so important.”
There was a legacy started in 2018 that these guys are building on, improving and continuing each and every day, he said.
With all the work put into the rocket, the team agrees it was successful because of McLeod, Elyoussef said
“None of this would have been possible without him,” Elyoussef said
As far as next year, McLeod said there will be a fresh slate and a new record to break, he said.
“Each year with this program we start fresh,” he said. “There is no building on last year, but having this in the room and the data to share it will really help create some informed decisions for the newer teams. As far as what we do, we’re just going to keep improving.”
