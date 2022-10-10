RICHWOOD — The fundraiser to benefit Southern Brazoria County’s lone Catholic school will be blazing a familiar trail this fall.
The Our Lady Queen of Peace Fall Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, but entries to win big-ticket prizes in the event’s raffle have been on sale for weeks.
The grand prize is a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer, while second-, third- and fourth-place winners will receive a Visa gift card of descending amounts.
For Jason Martin, Leo Martin Chevrolet general sales manager, the timing for the fundraiser’s big raffle award couldn’t have been better.
“This year will be a first for the all-new redesigned Trailblazer, which I’m certain will be a hit,” he said. “We are looking forward to the winner being the next member of the Leo Martin family.”
Martin is familiar with the school’s fundraiser as they have been partners for more than 10 years, and his family’s dealership has donated many different vehicles and models over the years. He and his brother, Reagan, the company’s finance director, both have children attending Our Lady Queen of Peace.
“All the proceeds that come in come directly back to the school back to the students, the staff, and it helps keep our tuition low,” Director of Advancement Whitney Guthrie said. “That way we can provide a Catholic education to as many students as we can in Brazoria County, so the fundraiser is a big deal for us.”
Each student is encouraged to sell raffle tickets and they have far exceeded the school’s goal of $75,000. They are shooting for higher aspirations, and if they sales reach $115,000, they’ll earn a visit from Orbit, Houston Astros’ mascot.
The raffle is sponsored by the Our Lady Queen of Peace Home and School Association.
Lunch tickets for barbecue plates are $15 each; they can be purchased in advance at the school website or at the fundraiser.
One aspect that proved popular during an earlier fundraiser is allowing people to bid on silent auction items remotely through the online auction site Qtego. The site helps categorize items and gives updates to bidders through texts.
“We had it in February, so we’re going to bring it back this year so people can register online ahead of time, see all of our silent auction items and we’re constantly adding new items throughout the weeks as the items come in,” Guthrie said.
The live auction will use bidder paddles and all of the items will be on one receipt.
Drinks, face-painting and inflatables also will be part of the event’s family-friendly festivities.
“It’s exciting because we went through two years of COVID where everyone was kind of locked down,” Guthrie said. “And so it’s exciting to see people finally getting out there enjoying the family time enjoying being outside.”
The school has been open since 1986, and the fall festival has consistently been its biggest fundraiser each year, she said.
“It’s exciting to people who know OLQP and know our history and know that we put on the Fall Festival,” Guthrie said. “I’m just excited to see everyone come out and enjoy the fall festival that we put on for the community.”
