SURFSIDE BEACH — A woman drowned after being swept off the jetties this morning by high tides created by Tropical Storm Cristobal traversing the Gulf of Mexico.
Officials had already decided to shut down local beaches because of the tides and waves forecast to reach 9 feet or higher.
Coast Guard Station Freeport received a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with a report of one person in the water near the jetties, Petty Officer Second Class Johanna Strickland said. When a boat from Station Freeport arrived on the scene, the water was too shallow for them to get close enough, she said.
“A good Samaritan recovered one female and transferred her to the Coast Guard vessel,” Strickland said. “Our crews started CPR and returned to Station Freeport, where she was transferred to emergency medical services.”
The woman was reported to be unresponsive, Strickland said.
Surfside Beach Police Chief Gary Phillips identified the woman as 47-year-old Mayra Macile.
Macile was walking on the jetties with a friend about 100 feet from the end when they were hit by a wave. Macile ended up in the water and her friend landed on the rocks. He friend crawled back onto the jetties and called 911.
“It’s an unfortunate day when that happens,” Mayor Larry Davison said. “We’re just doing everything we do to keep that from happening and to keep people safe.”
Those measures include trying to get people off the jetties, but that proved difficult, Davison said. The beaches were closed to vehicular traffic early Sunday morning, and several vehicles had to be towed because they were “swamped with water,” he said.
“Water’s up to the vegetation line,” Davison said late Sunday afternoon. “It’s gone down a small amount but still not enough to make the beach accessible.”
Resident Paul Palarca believes the closure is a great precaution, he said. Seeing EMS and Coast Guard Rescue Unit reconnaissance flights is sobering, he said.
“Safety comes first before fun,” Palarca said.
The high tides are due to Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf, and under normal conditions without the storm, the beaches could probably be opened around 9 or 10 a.m. as the tide gives enough room, Davison said. City officials hoped the tide would go down because it was supposed to fall all day, but because of the storm, that hasn’t happened, he said.
Surfside had not seen any incidents other than the drowning as of Sunday afternoon, aside from a couple of accidents on the bridge, he said.
“There’s been cars everywhere trying to get on the beach because it’s a beautiful day, but the Gulf has churned up,” Davison said. “With tides that high, the rip currents are pretty bad.”
While the tide is high, Palarca and his family are enjoying the view of the beach from their balcony.
“We enjoy the walks along the beach when it is safe and permitted to do so,” he said.
Officials are monitoring the conditions, and Davison expects it to be all right in the morning, he said.
Bryan Beach closed first thing Sunday morning as a precaution against high tide, Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said.
“Our crews were out there checking like we normally do every day, and they reported to the city manager that the tide was very high,” Garivey said. “Got to be from the storm south of the Gulf.”
City Manager Tim Kelty called him and they decided collectively to close the beach, Garivey said.
“We don’t want anybody getting hurt,” he said. “Their safety is our No. 1 priority.”
Both entrances have been closed, though pedestrians can still access the beach. They’ll be OK if they stay a safe distance from the water — the coast is under a red flag warning because of severe riptides — but otherwise they will be encouraged to leave, Garivey said.
“For the most part we’re gonna encourage foot traffic not to be out there as well,” he said.
Freeport is continually checking the conditions, and expects to reevaluate in the morning, Garivey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.