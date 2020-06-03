Had it been an Angleton police officer that knelt on George Floyd’s neck, the officer would have been fired immediately, Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
“The neck is an area we try to avoid in use of force nowadays,” Ausmus said. “We’ve learned that a lot of situations could’ve been avoided if you just avoid the neck and the head.”
Floyd. a Houston native, died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, which has led to protests and riots nationally.
Force is a tactic local officers try to avoid using whenever possible, department leaders say. Officers of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Jackson Police Department, Freeport Police Department, and the Angleton Police Department are all required to go through de-escalation training mandated by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Many cases don’t require use of force, but nearly all of them require some form of de-escalation — which can be as simple as officers appearing on the scene, Ausmus said.
“The fact that we arrive at a scene in uniform with a gun on our hip and flashlights, radios, handcuffs — that is one way that people often begin to say, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t want any problems, so let me just kind of calm down,’” Ausmus said.
When presence alone does not de-escalate a situation, officers’ next steps usually involve listening to all sides of the situation and talking, Brazoria County Sheriff Charles Wagner said.
“There’s ways to de-escalate anything, and talking is one of the best ways,” he said. “If you can de-escalate, talk to them, get them calmed down, then you can get something constructive done.”
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has a major use of force policy that outlines what force can be used and when, and all officers are expected to adhere to that, Wagner said.
“Basically … if they’re using a force against you, you’re allowed to use the necessary force to counter that,” Wagner said.
Officers’ immediate supervisors review those incidents, using resources including body and dash camera footage, he said. They travel up the chain of command and all reports and disciplinary action eventually cross Wagner’s desk, he said.
Across all local police departments, uses of force undergo review, officials said.
Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey has to sign off on every one, he said.
“Whenever they use force, they have to bring that before me to review with video and audio, and the report that indicates why they had to do what they had to do,” Garivey said.
In the two and a half years Garivey has been the chief, he has not yet seen a form where the use of force was not justified, he said.
Freeport doesn’t see many incidents that escalate to the use of force — maybe an average of four a month, he said.
Angleton officers are also required to report all uses of force for review, and the department experienced an overall decrease in those uses from 2018 to 2019, Ausmus said. The previous year saw 21 uses of force, compared to 16 in 2019, according to a department analysis.
The department has done everything in its power to mitigate inappropriate or excessive uses of force, he said. Officers receive constructive feedback from department officials, and from the public through the distribution of feedback cards, he said.
“We issue out feedback cards on every contact. So if a person gets pulled over even for traffic, whether they receive a citation or not, they receive a feedback card that gives the location where they can file a compliment or complaint,” Ausmus said. “In 2019, we had a 52 to 1 ratio of documented compliments to complaints.”
Complaints, including multiple ones against the same officer, are not uncommon and are reviewed seriously, officials said.
“There’s a progressive disciplinary process when you talk about repeated complaints (against an officer),” Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said. “It doesn’t mean that anything’s going wrong, but it is a red flag that you need to watch out for.”
Sometimes a complaint is as simple as the way an officer said something, which needs to be addressed, Ausmus said. For the most part, people are OK with submitting to authority until it comes from a place of cockiness or arrogance, he said.
Something else people are not always OK with is speaking with an officer of a different race, or one who does not understand their cultural or ethnic background.
Local police departments are fairly diverse in officer representation, but that representation will not always necessarily be an exact match to city demographics, Kibodeaux said.
Diversity across police forces makes for a stronger department, but “like most agencies around here, we scoop up every good qualified candidate we can get our hands on,” he said.
Ultimately, the concern of local police departments is serving the community that supports them.
“It’s unfortunate what we turn on the TV and see,” Kibodeaux said. “But it’s also fortunate that when you look around this community you see no division and a great deal of support going both ways.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.