SWEENY — New City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi and the town’s department leaders set out to clean up the budget and figure out what was needed and what could be cut.
“We’ve got to keep in mind — we do this every year. We’ll go through, we’ll change numbers, we’ll add here, ‘Oh, we really need this,’ but when we get through with this budget and we’re like, ‘Oh, man. Our tax rate’s a dollar something every hundred dollars of valuation,” Mayor Jeff Farley said, warning council members against trying to make all of the adjustments they would like.
One major point of debate during Wednesday’s special workshop meeting to discuss the proposed $5.1 million budget was finding a compromise in the salaries of the city’s employees. After some back and fourth, the council decided to provide a 4.5 percent cost of living raise across the board, with an additional 1 percent that employees may be able to earn based on their performance evaluations.
“I’d say 4.5 percent is pretty competitive. I think it’s right in the middle,” Koskiniemi said, comparing the raise to what other municipalities were offering their employees.
Council members stressed their belief it was important at least some part of the raises be tied to merit, but admitted they also had to show that they wanted to keep their employees at a time when most municipalities are raising their salaries to compete for quality candidates.
The city traditionally offered additional raises for higher performance, though he was told that sometimes those raises did not materialize because they simply hadn’t been budgeted for., Farley said. Koskiniemi said merit-based raises were in the budget, should council decide to implement them.
The council specifically carved out Koskiniemi from the raises due to her only being hired within the last few months, something she acknowledged.
“I haven’t even had one evaluation yet, and honestly, this is a spreadsheet I inherited and it’s not going to hurt my feelings if you guys don’t approve me having a 4.5 percent raise,” she said.
Councilman Brian Brooks supported omitting Koskiniemi from the adjustments.
“You’ve done a good job since you’ve been here, but I just think, and I said this before we hired anybody, I’d like to see them prove themselves before we do — which you are so far. You’re doing it,” Brooks said.
She told the council she was working on a pay plan that would include the amount of experience and certifications employees had under their belt to provide set salary amounts.
In addition, the city expected to see increases in some expenses, such as engineering fees and training costs. They sought to cut some smaller items to help make up for them, such as the GPS service in the trucks for the Public Works Department, which council said had been purchased for specific reasons that were no longer necessary.
For the tax rate, the city looked to reduce the number from under 75 cents this year to just under 71 cents as the proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. With the county’s appraisers showing an increase in property values by nearly 15 percent, the council could certainly still see a rise in property tax revenues, especially from new development.
Other sources the city saw for expanded revenue included changes in the city’s money-handling options, which Koskiniemi sought so they could receive interest, for example, as well as building permits and new right-of-way permits the city put in place for future developments such as fiber optic internet.
Koskiniemi did note there was about an $80,000 shortfall for the current fiscal year due to an error in calculations the previous year.
“We can’t really do a whole lot about that now,” she said, pointing out it was an issue with the entire amount of revenue being calculated instead of the portion for maintenance and operations. “It’s an easy mistake to make.”
“It’s not because people aren’t paying their bills,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.