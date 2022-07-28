New legislation has been introduced in an attempt to authorize the Coastal Spine Project, a series of measures designed to mitigate damage in the face of a large storm surge, colloquially known as the “Ike Dike,” due to its connection to the 2008 hurricane that struck the Gulf Coast.
The collection of floodgates and barriers has been in various stages of planning for years. The Army Corps of Engineers issued its recommendations in 2018 after a four-year study, and Hurricane Harvey gave the project’s visibility a boost, despite damage from that storm not coming from the kind of surge the spine is designed to protect against.
The Corps’ plans — based on a study it performed with the Texas General Land Office — include new levees and seawalls. A 15.8-mile-long ring barrier around the bay side of the city of Galveston is also on the list, as well as a gate structure between Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula, consisting of two 650-foot sector gates which could be closed in the case of a storm.
“Maintaining tidal exchange between the Gulf and the bay is a priority,” the Corps said. indicating that similar gate structures are closed one-to-three days a year and otherwise are left open.
The Corps’ study also discusses ecosystem restoration, indicating the restoration of marshes, oyster reefs and beaches could help decrease erosion and also protect against flooding due to the amount of developed land in the Houston area.
The final version of the plans were approved in September 2021 and arrived at an estimated cost of $29 billion.
The bill, introduced to the U.S. House by Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, is in parallel to a similar bill introduced by Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas. Another bill, the Water Resources and Development Act, was passed by the House in June, which similarly provides authorization for the project, but it has not passed the Senate.
The new bill, called the Texas Coastal Spine Authorization Act, seeks to establish the authorization for the project by itself, without the attachment to other legislation. Both bills only authorize the project. Neither one appropriates funding for construction of the Coastal Spine, leaving that as the next step should the act pass and be signed into law.
“This bill that we introduced would give us the authorization to then request the appropriations for the project,” Weber’s Communications Director Laynee Buckels said. “As far as my knowledge goes at the moment, it would be the entire Coastal Barrier project that the Army Corps of Engineers approved about a year ago,” she said.
The bill will hopefully function as a failsafe in case Water Resources and Development Act does not move forward in the Senate, she said.
“We want to ensure that this authorization gets passed, so we introduced the standalone, whereas the WRDA bill is tied along with every single project the Corps of Engineers has approved,” she said.
The barrier would protect both residents and businesses, Weber said in a statement.
“The coastal barrier is a matter of national security. The Texas Gulf Coast is home to millions of people, countless homes and jobs and numerous refineries. The Texas Coastal Spine Authorization Act will strengthen the resiliency of the Gulf Coast,” he said. “It’s imperative that we complete this critical barrier protection as soon as possible, since it’s a question of when — not if — another big storm barrels up the upper Texas Gulf Coast.”
As to the odds of the act passing muster with Congress in the divided political climate, Buckels seemed optimistic, noting the Water Resources and Development Act had already passed in the House.
The Corps has estimated the project could take 12 to 20 years to complete, assuming it gets the funding to begin construction, and last 50 years.
As to the odds of the act passing muster with Congress in the divided political climate, Buckels seemed optimistic, noting the Water Resources and Development Act had already passed in the House.
The Corps has estimated the project could take 12 to 20 years to complete, assuming it gets the funding to begin construction.
It’s also estimated federal funding would account for about 65 percent of the cost. The Texas Legislature created the Gulf Coast Protection District in 2021 for the purpose of shoring up local funds for flood mitigation, including the expected 35 percent state and local share which would need to be matched.
Locally, the Velasco Drainage District Board of Supervisors recently approved a Corps request for reimbursement of $12.5 million, which constitutes its share of the design work on the project through the end of the year.
Drainage District Superintendent Chris Gallion said the projects they are involved with total about $704 million, for which they will ultimately be responsible for $249 million. Their plan is to go ahead with some included projects, the cost of which will be credited toward their matching funds.
“We’re grappling with the Corps on what we’re going to do. There’s a lot of nuances to our system so we’re working with them and discussing what we can leave out of the project and what we can’t,” Gallion said. “It’s very fluid.”
What they’re looking at completing now is the installation of three more pumps for the east levee pump station. The original intent was to have five and two had been placed.
Another major part of the project the Velasco district lists is a lift gate for Port Freeport’s barge canal.
“It’s exactly like the tide gate, but it’s going to be on the barge canal by the skimmer gate, which is at the beginning of the barge canal,” Gallion said. “Along with that is the overflow, which is at the other end of the barge canal and when they have the gates shut, that would overflow into the Lake Jackson drainage channel.”
When the authorization and funding come through, the district is ready to start, he said.
“We’re already started on these projects, so the engineering design has already taken place for the lift gate and the overflow, so that’s already done,” he said.
(1) entry
The devil is in the details, and many in the maritime industry are expressing major concerns with the plan. The proposed gate across the Houston Ship Channel is being designed with a structure in the middle of the channel where the 2 gates meet up. It is a matter of when, not if, that structure will be hit by a vessel, leading to spills, closure to traffic, extensive repairs, etc. That gate is also taking a significant portion of protected anchorage area inside the jetties, which is the only such anchorage on the Texas coast. That too will force more traffic to move up and down the ship channel, adding to congestion and risk. And, it is also a matter of time before the gate closes just before a vessel (maybe just a fishing boat with a family onboard) gets back into port, forcing them to try to find other options to save themselves from an approaching storm.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.