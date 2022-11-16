Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Memory Screenings: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Saturday; days vary by location. Take a free, five-minute test and talk to a healthcare professional or trained volunteer about memory loss. Free and confidential. Available at: Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way; Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St.; West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave.; and Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-308-4525.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Brazosport Association of Retired Personnel meeting: 10 a.m. at Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 West Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker State Rep. Cody Vasut District 25. All Brazosport ISD retired personnel and guest invited. Call 979-236-5544.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Teens Bento Box: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood Freshman Library, Clute. Contact Stephanie Jess at 979-730-7300 or sjess@brazosportisd.net.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Houston Food Bank Food Distribution: 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Public welcome. Call 979-548-5117.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Mums & Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Free to public. Bake sale, raffle prizes, vendors, food, and more. Presented by Women of St. Michael’s. Email wosmlj@yahoo.com.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Games and Challenges inspired by Tiktok. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Something To Chew On With Dallam Masterson: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Admission free with optional $12 box lunch. Call Deborah Duty 979-297-1570.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
State Of The Community Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Table sponsors available; $35 at the door/$30 prepaid. Contact Tammy at 979-849-643 or tammy@angletonchamber.org.
Free A1C Screenings: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Medical Center Healthy Communities Annex Building, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 361-703-5442.
Adult Self-Sufficiency Group: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Friday
Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Santa Pajama Jam: 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Live music by DJ Bino G. Free for all ages. Call 979-415-2600.
Sammy Miller and the Congregation: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets: $35 Adult; $30 Senior/BC Employee/FSA; $10 BC Student & Child. Call 979-230-3156.
Mums & Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Free to public. Bake sale, raffle prizes, vendors, food, and more. Presented by Women of St. Michael’s. Email wosmlj@yahoo.com.
Troop 560 Garage Fundraiser Drop-off: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church gym, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Call Michael Hebert at 979-482-0980 or 713-256-8149.
Teen After Hours-Mean Girls: 6 to 9 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Holidays Around The World: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Special activity fair about how Christmas and other winter holidays are celebrated around the world; kids receive a special passport and can visit tables that focus on each nation and win holiday prizes. Call 979-297-1570.
Parade of Lights: Starts at 7 p.m. through downtown Lake Jackson. Showing of “Elf” will follow at the Doris Williams Civic Center. Call 979-415-2400.
Breakfast With Santa: 8 to 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. $5 admission; ticket must be purchase for individual guest including adults. Breakfast, Christmas crafts, play games, and win prizes. Limited spots available.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Troop 560 Garage Fundraiser: 9 to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church gym, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Call Michael Hebert at 979-482-0980 or 713-256-8149.
Surfside Beach Boat Parade and Toy Run: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Surfside Marina, 827 Gulf Road, Freeport. 11 a.m. decorate boats, noon to 2 p.m. lunch served by Johnny B’s Backyard, 4 p.m. parade leaves the marina, 6:30 p.m. pictures at The Well, 7 to 9 p.m. concert featuring Jimmy Green. Call 979-230-9400.
Astronaut Planetarium Show: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Experience a rocket launch from inside the human body, and float around inside the International Space Station. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
South Brazoria Democrats meeting: 9:30 a.m. at Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Call Juli Miller at 979-974-4858.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.