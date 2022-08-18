FREEPORT — Many of the people who packed council chambers showed up in shorts and flip flops, and it didn’t take long for them to raise the room’s temperature.
Emotional responses to a rezoning request that would allow part of the Bridge Harbor neighborhood to be set for industrial use bookended discussions about possible budget cuts at the Freeport City Council meeting. Dozens signed up to speak either during the public hearing on the rezoning request and others during citizen comments.
Their ire revolves around a proposal by Kisuma America to build a magnesium extraction plant along Sailfish Avenue across from the existing subdivision. The site is zoned residential, necessitating the city change the ordinance to allow industrial use.
Council tabled consideration of the request during its meeting two weeks ago, and did the same Monday night, further infuriating those packed into chambers seeking a definitive “no” to Kisuma’s plan.
Jesse Senkel of Surfside Beach was the first up to speak.
“Y’all are going to change the zoning or vote on changing the zoning on a piece of property down there along the Intracoastal and something about putting a big plant down there,” he said. “First I heard about it, anyway. First off, I retired from Shell Oil after 32 years. I worked in a plant and I don’t think it’s a very good idea, putting one in there.”
His sentiments were echoed by the parade of speakers who followed, many of whom expressed a distrust of industry, worry over contamination and concern over traffic for the single entrance to the neighborhood. Complaints also were made about the neighbors not being told about the project, which was brought before the Planning and Zoning Commission on July 26.
As soon as the subject came up on the agenda, Councilman Troy Brimage made the motion to table the item, which Councilman Jerry Cain seconded. A series of groans, followed by an uproar, came from the crowd, as many of the attendees loudly complained on their way out of the room.
A recess was called while the room cleared and Councilman Jeff Peña left the chambers to speak to the dispersing crowd. A special session was set for 6 p.m. Monday to have another public hearing on the matter.
Those who didn’t get a chance to speak Monday because of council’s action — Mayor Brooks Bass estimated more than two dozen requests to comment the agenda item — wanted to know whether they would get a chance during the special meeting.
“I will save these forms and I will reissue them on the 22nd,” Bass said.
He repeated the statement multiple times over the course of the meeting as the issue was raised.
Representatives of Kisuma Americas were not observed in the chambers, leading some to speculate whether they had been notified ahead of time that Brimage intended to table the item. Later, as the meeting was reaching its end with reports, a flare-up from the gallery resulted in arguing and insults between two of the attendees and the councilman.
Brimage, subject of a demand he repay the city for money he received as part of an economic development agreement entered before he became mayor, raised his voice at the suggestion he “tipped off” Kisuma.
“Ma’am, I tabled it because I was in favor of you! That’s — my mind is changed tonight. I tabled it for you! For your people! That’s why I tabled it,” he said. “My mind is changed now.”
All of the hub-bub surrounded a report from Finance Director Cathy Ezell and City Manager Tim Kelty that budget cuts might be necessary because of some federal funding ending. Their suggestions included eliminating some positions.
Kelty said about $443,000 in proposed funding could be transferred to other uses. The idea included reducing and reclassifying a position in the finance department and human resources, as well as reducing budgets for professional services and legal services set aside in the case of litigation.
Eliminating two jailer positions in the Freeport Police Department, and reducing operating hours and two full-time positions at the Recreation Center also are on the table.
A large part of the money discussed came from reductions in the amount allocated for fuel. While costs are still well above the averages of last year, they have stopped rising. As the city’s budget proposals had been set for a continuing rise of fuel prices, Kelty and Ezell felt secure in reducing those estimates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.