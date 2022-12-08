ANGLETON — Some angels are dream-makers.
The Texas Angels BBQ Cook-off is back for its fourth year, with the cooking competition friendly but the goal of helping families in need serious. The weekend event at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds is focused on gathering donations for the Brazoria County Dream Center’s Dream Gifts Program.
“The mission of the Texas Angels is to ensure every child in Brazoria County has a smile on their face this Christmas.” Committee member Kristina Booth said.
It is a tall order, and why backing from the Texas Angels is so important.
“It takes large community support to help provide Christmas to over 1,000 children.” Dream Center Executive Director Terri Willis said.
The Dream Center is a non-profit organization that cares for the physical and emotional needs of the community. The families the Clute center serves are within the low to extremely low-income-level and fall below the federal poverty level. About 25 percent of the families that benefit from the Dream Gifts program live in rural communities within Brazoria County.
In 2021, the Texas Angels BBQ Cook-off raised more than $30,000 in toy donations for the Dream Center’s program. Organizers have set a goal of $40,000 for this year’s event, and more than 80 teams have already registered to help meet the goal.
Competitors who enter the cook-off pay for their entry with toy donations. The team that contributes the most in gifts wins the grand prize cook-off trophy and bragging rights.
The event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring toys, blankets or gift-wrap supplies.
Judging begins with the Chef’s Choice at 7 p.m. Friday with chili entries turned in an hour later.
A full day of events is planned for Saturday, with the Kids ’Cue competition from 9 to 11 a.m., raffles and opportunities to visit and take photos with Santa. Chicken, ribs, pork and brisket judging will take place on the hour from noon to 3 p.m., with the awards ceremony scheduled for about 5:30 p.m.
Volunteers and cook-off judges are needed. Anyone interested in volunteering can check in at the cook-off pavilion during the event.
The two-day fundraiser is an opportunity to give back to charity but also a chance to taste a variety of different dishes beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
The event will be at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road in Angleton.
Entry fees for the main competitions are $175 worth of toys, and the fee for chef’s choice and chili is $25 in toys per entry.
For information, call Jessica Ohler at 832-215-8931 or Steve Ohler at 979-824-6170, or email texasangelsbbqcookoff@gmail.com.
Details also can be found at www.facebook.com/TexasAngelsBBQCookoff.
