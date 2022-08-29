CLUTE
BISD having special meeting
Brazosport ISD could save a projected $2.1 million in interest by allocating excess revenue from the debt repayment portion toward paying off bonds early, and administrators are commending the Board of Trustees do so.
The process, known as defeasance, is one of several budget-related issues on the board's agenda for a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today. Public hearings also are scheduled for the proposed tax rate and budget, after which the board will act on them.
The district's proposed tax rate is $1.13 per $100 of appraised property value, a 4.57-cent decrease from the current year.
Under the recommended defeasance, Brazosport ISD would maintain the 21.53-cent per $100 of appraised value portion of its tax rate that does to repay debts. Because appraisal values exceed projections made at the time voters passed the 2014 and 2019 bond issues, the rate will produce $6.3 million more than needed to meet the district's debt obligations, according to district documents.
The district proposed putting that money toward early repayment of the bonds, which would save the district an estimated $2.1 million in interest, the documents state.
Also during the meeting, the district plans a closed session to discuss the potential purchase or exchange of property, personnel matters, child discipline and attorney consultations.
The meeting will be in the district administration building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
FREEPORT
Officers to be appointed
The Charter Review Commission of Freeport, tasked with reviewing the city’s charter and making recommendations for changes to the city charter, will be administering oaths and appointing its officers for the commission. This will be the first meeting for the commission since December 2019.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Freeport City Hall, 200 W. Second St.
JONES CREEK
Record vote on tax rate scheduled
The Board of Alderman will have a special workshop session for the purpose of discussing the proposed tax rate for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year.
The agenda calls for aldermen to hold a record vote on the rate, followed by the budget workshop.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Rezoning requests on agenda
The Surfside Beach Planning Commission will be looking at replat requests for two areas.
First, a request to rezone 2.13 acres of the Spring Branch Wildlife Preserve on Thunder Road from residential to light commercial is proposed due to the presence of the City Boat Ramp and LNG pipeline structures. Second, a request has been made to resituate select lots on Caisson Street.
There will also be a discussion regarding an amendment of the building regulations in Chapter 12 of Surfside’s ordinances to clarify regulations of lighting on residential property.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
Adoption of district budget planned
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will have a special meeting to discuss and consider adoption of the 2022-23 budget, as well as consider setting the district's tax rate for the same period.
While they are gathered, the board will also be discussing hiring professional contractual personnel, a director of federal programs and staffing and will likely have a closed session to discuss the status of employees. There will also be a discussion of renewal for the Walsh Gallegos Retainer Program, which offers annual retainer agreements to school districts for the purpose of legal advice.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
SWEENY
Public hearing for budget
The Sweeny City Council will have its legally required public hearing for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget that begins Oct. 1. The council budget is currently listed as having expenditures of a combined total of slightly under $5.2 million.
In other business, there will be a discussion on an amendment to the Waste Connections Residential and Commercial Refuse Service contract that would either increase the base rate by 87 cents or change current service levels.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
