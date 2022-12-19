Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Holidays Around The World: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Special activity fair about how Christmas and other winter holidays are celebrated around the world; kids receive a special passport and can visit tables that focus on each nation and win holiday prizes. Call 979-297-1570.
Parade of Lights: Starts at 7 p.m. through downtown Lake Jackson. Showing of “Elf” will follow at the Doris Williams Civic Center. Call 979-415-2400.
Breakfast With Santa: 8 to 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. $5 admission; ticket must be purchase for individual guest including adults. Breakfast, Christmas crafts, play games, and win prizes. Limited spots available.
Angleton Market Days: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free admission; 200 vendors and lots of food. Call 979-849-4634.
Memory Screenings: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through today; days vary by location. Take a free, five-minute test and talk to a healthcare professional or trained volunteer about memory loss. Free and confidential. Available at: Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way; Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St.; West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave.; and Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-308-4525.
Troop 560 Garage Fundraiser: 9 to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church gym, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Call Michael Hebert at 979-482-0980 or 713-256-8149.
Surfside Beach Boat Parade and Toy Run: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Surfside Marina, 827 Gulf Road, Freeport. 11 a.m. decorate boats, noon to 2 p.m. lunch served by Johnny B’s Backyard, 4 p.m. parade leaves the marina, 6:30 p.m. pictures at The Well, 7 to 9 p.m. concert featuring Jimmy Green. Call 979-230-9400.
Astronaut Planetarium Show: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Experience a rocket launch from inside the human body, and float around inside the International Space Station. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Surfside Thanksgiving Beach Cleanup: 8 to 10 a.m. at main beach entrance. Bags and gloves provided. Call 979-233-1531.
Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
South Brazoria Democrats meeting: 9:30 a.m. at Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Call Juli Miller at 979-974-4858.
Sunday
Library Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
Angleton Market Days: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free admission; 200 vendors and lots of food. Call 979-849-4634.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Burnt Biscuit’s 3rd annual Thanksgiving Dinner: 5 p.m. at 511 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Free meals to first 250 people; first-come, first-served. Call 979-798-0100.
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission Arts and Crafts: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. 50 and older are welcome. Snacks provided. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Angleton Library Meeting Room, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Contact Layna Lewis at 979-864-1519 or laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Adults How To Hoopla: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Tuesday
Angleton Danbury Auxiliary Bake Sale: 9 a.m. in the main lobby of UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Call Mary Hall at 713-299-5390.
Women in Astronomy: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. From being hired for essential, tedious work such as analyzing photographs of stars for brightness and color, women have moved on to make important discoveries about stars’ distance and structure. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
The Canoe STEM Challenge: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Make canoes out of supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
