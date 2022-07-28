LAKE JACKSON
Snapology created a “madhouse of creativity” at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, teaching kids about architecture and teamwork.
Working in tandem with Urban Air, Snapology provides activities to keep children engaged with S.T.E.A.M. concepts — science, technology, engineering, art and math — that are emphasized during the school year. The museum hosts many programs to do with building and creating, and Wednesday children were challenged to build a bridge out of LEGOs.
“We’re focusing on some stuff about Alden Dow because of the historical aspect. He was an architect and a builder, and we’re kind of combining the whole historical aspect and the building aspect of it,” Snapology instructor Jackie Dillon said. “We did some free programs kind of like this at the beginning of the summer and some camps, too. It is about sort of emphasizing those subjects and kind of giving a place for kids that maybe aren’t into sports or other traditional after-school programs.”
The objective of the activity was to take inspiration from bridges built by Dow and work with a partner to build one of their own out of LEGOs. It needed sufficient clearance for a tennis ball to roll under it while also being able to support the weight of a couple of rolls of pennies.
“The goal is to teach a creative class based off of superstructures,” Snapology Operations Manager Mark Salazar said. “So what we did was print out some different examples of bridges because Dow built this really neat looking bridge that could easily be built out of LEGOs, and so they’re going to try to build the strongest bridge they can so it can withstand weights.”
Through trial and error and a bit of help along the way, the pairs worked together to build bridges and discovered the important details that go into the building process, such as the base of the structure and support throughout the build.
“I think it’s awesome,” grandparent Ronald Evans said. “It does teach them skills to work together as well as the necessities for building.”
Another goal of the program is to teach kids to work together and make friends, as well as to show kids that building things is not as hard as they might think.
“It’s a little harder for them to make friends now. Kids are stuck on their phones or watching TV or whatever,” Salazar said. “This is kind of forcing them into an environment where they have to communicate with one another — where they have to be hands-on with one another — and then before they know it, they’re building these things that are the coolest things and then they’re interacting with each other. It’s rewarding, especially for the littles, once they see what they’ve done and want to come back.”
