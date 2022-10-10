DANBURY — Drivers will have to lift up on the gas a little more when passing Danbury Elementary School after Danbury City Council supported a recommendation to lower the speed limit in the school zone.
The city voted to reduce the limit from 25 mph to 20 on Fourth Street and Panther Drive during designated hours when school is in session.
“Because the safety of the kids around the schools is one of our top priorities, and when you drive down, you see the sign because 25 mile an hour speed zone in a school is a little unusual,” Police Chief Randy Rhyne said.
All the other school zones within the district already have a 20 mph limit.
Rhyne waited until the school year started again so he could closely monitor the situation before coming to council with a recommendation.
“It's just something that needed to be addressed and needed to be taken care of,” he said. “When I first got here in April, it wasn't just a very short time before school got out, so I had to wait for school to start again so I could monitor the habits of the kids' walk.”
Council members asked the city attorney to draw up an ordinance to implement the change.
In other business, council discussed potential improvements to the Danbury Community Center, including a new generator repairing or replacing doors.
Councilman Rocky Hicks brought photographs of the doors that are too old, including the main two doors to the center, the back door and some gutters and trees that need to be replaced or cut down.
The council updated the water billings after a few years of the previous system. They changed the increments from 100 gallons to a minimum bill usage of 1,000 gallons.
“If you used 1,500 gallons of water, and then it was billed incrementally from 100 gallons, and now we've changed that to be a minimum bill usage of 1,000 gallons and then we go every 1000 gallons into this rate,” Mayor Sue Powell said.
If households use less than the minimum bill usage, the change will not have any effect, she said.
