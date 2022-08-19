SWEENY
Few things in life are as constant, universal and regular as the first day of school — COVID notwithstanding.
Every August, students file back into the halls of Sweeny ISD and every new year brings a batch of fresh faces — though with children wearing the likes of Britney Spears, Nirvana and “The Lion King” on their T-shirts, one could be forgiven for checking to make sure they hadn’t gone back in time over 20 years.
While everything old is new again, there are still some surprises, including to the school’s superintendent, Daniel Fuller, who started in the position in April and is taking in his first full year with the district.
The way the community of Sweeny bands together in all things is what makes it distinct and has served to help his family settle in, he said.
“Last night I had the opportunity to walk the facilities with the pastors here locally and pray over each building and the success and the security of our facilities as we go through this year,” Fuller said.
He explained one of the things that stood out to him this year was how many things weren’t standing out. A sense of normalcy had seeped back into the first day after the last two were marred by the COVID pandemic.
He walked his own children to their classes Thursday morning, starting with his youngest in pre-K through to his oldest in eighth grade. Next school year, he’ll have at least one child at each campus, he said.
“There’s lots of new kids, new faculty and staff. We’re super excited. Parents are excited, not only to just have their children back at school, but just for some calm and normalcy, and I think we’ve got that,” Dr. Lisa Davis, Sweeny’s chief academic officer, said as the last of the stragglers made their way into classrooms at the junior high Thursday morning.
“Campus principals and staff have been working tirelessly throughout the summer with everybody — safety and security — making sure that we’re ready to just assure parents that we’re doing as much as possible to provide for their babies while keeping that academic focus,” she said.
Davis related that she thought the school’s improved accountability scores on the STAAR test showed the district’s commitments in that arena, and they planned to spend the next few days welcoming kids to learn and raise its 86 score and B rating even farther.
Fuller also expressed an appreciation of seeing the scores going the right way, citing that the highest-climbing categories were academic growth and school progress.
Part of their welcoming routine was an old-fashioned pep rally at the high school, complete with cheerleader routines, dancing from the Sweeny Belles, the school band playing “Land of 1,000 Dances” and an attempt to get members of a somewhat bewildered freshman class to yell their support for the school.
Principal Tyler Rowlett led the classes in chants to win an upcoming scrimmage football game and introducing each member of the faculty in turn. He compared the first day of school to Christmas.
“It’s exciting,” Rowlett said. “There’s some kids who missed from COVID that we’re excited to see back on campus.”
For new initiatives, he said the school will be implementing a PALs program, in which high school students provide Peer Assistance and Leadership to elementary-aged children. It returns this year after being a victim of the pandemic.
“It’s something we had prior to COVID, and then, like everything else, it kind of fell to the wayside with bigger fish to fry, so that’s something we want to bring back for our kids,” Rowlett said.
