BRAZORIA
Boredom often sets in for kids during the mid-summer months after the excitement of being home wears off, but Greater Mount Zion’s Dream Camp is there to fill the void.
GMZ Dream Camp is a free, weeklong day camp that focuses on STEM education, building on the science, technology, engineering and math curriculum emphasized during the school year.
Loretha Edison, a member of the GMZ Education and Development Center, is the brainchild for the camp.
“It didn’t start with STEM. It started with just basic multiplication facts,” Edison said. “I volunteered at a local school in the area. I don’t want to give a name, but there was a local elementary school with fifth graders. They did not know multiplication facts. They were getting ready to go to sixth grade. If you don’t know multiplication facts, you are not going to function well in sixth grade, seventh and so on.”
Inspired to bring educational opportunities to children during the summer, Edison reached out to Greater Mount Zion Church Pastor Roland Hendricks, who bought into the idea and the camp was created over 11 years ago.
With the exception of 2020 due to COVID, the camp has been in operation every summer and has grown exponentially over the years.
“I think year one, it was like 60 kids. Our highest number was in 2019 with 650 kids. And that was first through 12th grade,” Hendricks said. “Now we’re only doing first through eighth grade because we want to lower our numbers because of COVID.”
The camp provides a myriad of activities for the children based on STEM-related games and projects. Each day is themed — Math Monday, Science Tuesday, TDECU Day on Wednesday, Phillips 66 Day on Thursday and Friday Funday.
The children completed math games, puzzles and activities on the first day of camp Monday. This included color-by-number pages that incorporated multiplication and head-to-head flash card battles.
Science day will follow the same pattern with age-related activities for each group.
TDECU, the camp’s biggest contributor, will present Junior Achievement education and economic kits Wednesday. They plan to have some special guests.
“We’ll also have some folks from the Houston Texans football team to come. That’s gonna be on Wednesday,” Hendricks said. “It is supposed to be a player, possibly a legend, cheerleaders and Toro the mascot.”
Phillips 66 will present the STOP program Thursday, which is focused on stopping bullying and suicide prevention.
Friday Funday is a day to give to the kids. They give out free games and toys, and one kid from each grade level has an opportunity to win a Chromebook if they’ve attended all five days, Edison said.
With about 100 volunteers and several corporate sponsors from the area along with grants, Dream Camp provides not only fun experiences for the children but education that will help them later in life.
Sixth-grader Berenice Sustaita is attending Dream Camp for the first time.
“First, we did the bowling activity and then we did the car, the percentage and we had a little competition. We had to find the percentage of these two numbers and find out which was the greatest. That was probably my favorite,“ Sustaita said. “You’re going to need it throughout life and if you forget it that’s not good.”
One of the main projects the kids get to work on during camp is building robots. It’s based on grade level and is one of the favorite activities for most campers.
“It gives me something to do instead of sitting at home,” said Jarem Branch, a sixth-grader who has attended the camp for several years. “Last year we built a robot. I like building stuff. Last year we built a robot with a tight rope and it would walk on it and it would balance straight across.”
The camp is so successful, she’d like to see an after-school program come to fruition, Edison said.
“We’re trying to see how can we make an impact in these kids’ life,” Hendricks said. “I know we probably don’t impact every kid but we impact 400 to 600 kids — let’s see if we can make that impact.”
