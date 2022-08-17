The Freeport Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Board are scheduled to elect officers, as well as make appointments to the Main Street Committee for the purpose of organization, promotion and economic development of the downtown area.
In addition, members will discuss plans for the upcoming Texas Navy Day and Fall Market Days, as well as the interrelated Haunting Tales and Historic Ghost Walk events this fall for the Halloween season.
Also on the agenda will be the possibility of the group helping to propagate other events, such as a celebration of Juneteenth in honor of Edmeryl Williams, the commission member who died earlier this year, as well as a blues fest and a golf tournament that can serve as a fundraiser.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 Nat Hickey Lane.
OYSTER CREEK
Budget, tax rate on council agenda
The City Council will discuss and is expected to propose a maximum property tax rate in advance of a public hearing for the upcoming budget. Members are also expected to set the date for a public hearing on the issue.
In other business, members will discuss open records requests in executive session. Action may be taken after. There will also be talk about utility write-offs and refunds for deposits.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Tax rate subject of special meeting
The City Council will have a special meeting to discuss the 2022 tax rate. They are expected to propose a maximum tax rate for discussion in advance of the fiscal year turnover to year 2022-23.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
