WEST COLUMBIA— Columbia-Brazoria ISD tried many ways to drum up support for their $79 million bond question, including giving tours of the campus to residents in order to show them the changes and upgrades they were looking to make— taking them through a day in the life of a student and showing voters where improvements were needed as teens used the school.
In the end, it seems to have worked as the bond passed by fewer than 200 votes.
The bond’s lead extended over the course of election night, according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections Office. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Early voting showed a very narrow lead for the bond, taking 2,555 votes for to 2,494 against. Absentee ballots cut even further into that total with 125 against and 99 for, leading to 50.33 percent in favor and 49.67 percent rejecting the proposal— a difference of only 35 votes. 3.08 percent of registered voters participated in the election.
In the final tallies, 3,568 C-BISD voters gave an aye, totaling 51.21 percent. A total of 3,399 voted against for 48.79 percent. It’s a slim margin of victory for the school district that will have a major impact on Columbia High School.
“Number one — I’m very happy for the future graduate at Columbia High School, I think we’re going to be able to do some great things, instructional-wise and maybe kind of change the landscape for them in the future,” C-BISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
School officials pointed to school tax rates having been reduced in recent years as a reason for the timing in pursuing the improvements, while acknowledging that the Brazoria County Appraisal District had been increasing property values overall. They also said that the improvements are just plain needed now due to things like problems with the aging plumbing.
The bond was based on a loose plan to update multiple structures on the campus. The district’s thought process was to put off the hard, finalized plans due to high cost, expecting to take the expense out of the bond rather than spend the money on a project that might not be funded.
Of the upgrades and improvements that the district has put forward, they are expecting to tear down and replace about 80 percent of the campus, rebuilding a two-story educational building, create a new Career and Technical Education facility that also serves for agriculture and trade training, build dual gyms and, lastly, a new facility for fine arts instruction.
The campus’ main building dates to 1960, and administrators indicated they felt the building was out of date with regards to building techniques, as well as advances or modern needs in the areas of safety and security. In addition, plumbing issues in the high school have resulted in costly repairs and closures.
Its planned replacement is likely to be connected to some of the preexisting structures, creating a courtyard in the middle, which also would have been utilized for teaching purposes.
When the plans come to fruition, the oldest building on the campus will be approximately 20 years old, as opposed to the current 60 years. As for safety, the gyms would have been combined into one facility, which would have eliminated floor access during events.
However, Galloway said the numbers were enough to inspire some humility going forward with the project.
“I think last I checked, it was about 3 percent of the voters,” Galloway said. “The rules of the game are the rules of the game, but when only 3 percent of the people vote, by no means does it put you in a place of comfort. You understand what that number says, so what we need to do is, regardless of whether people voted or not, we need to do a great job of handling the community’s money and doing very positive and very truthful things for our kids.”
