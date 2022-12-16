SURFSIDE BEACH — For the third and final time, a group of citizens presented a petition to the city council and it was turned away due to errors in how it was put together.
The latest submission did not include the correct date information, according to a statement from city attorney Patton Ritter, who told the council that he did not recommend them moving forward with the petition on those grounds.
“The petition is valid only if the petition states that it is intended to require an election of the taxing unit on the question of reducing the taxing unit of the adopted tax rate for the current year. The tax rate adopted by the city in September 2022 is the 2022 tax rate that applies to the 2022 tax year,” Ritter said, quoting Texas statutes.
In consultation with entities such as the Texas Secretary of State Elections Department, they found that the petition referred to the 2023 tax rate, meaning that the city could not legally adopt the measure to call the election based on the petition, even if it wanted to do so, Ritter said.
Previous submissions had been rejected because of problems with signatures. The first attempt was determined to not have enough required signatures of registered Surfside residents. The second was rejected because a new petition had not been used as required, but instead added additional signatures to the original petition.
Because there is a 90-day window for petitions to be presented and the tax rate was passed in September, prior to the fiscal year turning over, it was the last opportunity for those who wanted the rate to be put on the ballot in May.
Some council members expressed relief to be done with the issue. If the question had been called and the rate rejected by Surfside voters, it would mean returning collected revenues. Mayor Gregg Bisso had already cut spending on infrastructure projects in a previous meeting as a preventative measure in case the petition did go to the voters.
The board had worked for months on the budget and had unanimously agreed to it, Alderman Oscar Jalifi said.
“As a council, we decided to keep the tax rate the same, even though revenues would go up because of valuations,” Jalifi said. “We were in a deficit last year and are again in a deficit this year. We needed the money just to keep the city running at the same level. There’s a lot of expenses that we had.”
With the tax rate definitively set for the year, the council will be able to return to the budget they formulated going into September. The tax rate has stayed a flat 33.46 percent per $100 of taxable value over the last two years. The controversy came from the Brazoria County Assessor’s Office raising property rates over 47 percent year-over-year from the 2021-22 fiscal year, leading to a de facto tax increase.
That money was necessary for the city to pay for expenses repairing infrastructure that had been pushed down the road for as long as possible, according to the council, especially with regards to the city’s water and sewer systems that were under sanction from the state for their poor condition. It also will cover the city’s emergency services, which were implemented as the city has grown, especially as a tourist destination.
“We gave the opportunity at a special hearing when the tax rate was set the same as it has been the last two years. We gave the opportunity to discuss it then and to voice your opinion and we didn’t hear much. We are 100 percent in agreement on this tax rate and how we’re going to spend the money and you voted us in. If you don’t like it, you can vote us out,” Jalifi said. “This petition really would have hogtied us.”
Alderman Sean Robertson stressed the town’s rates still being low in an apples-to-apples percentage comparison to other Texas municipalities.
“We’re number 970 out of 1,227 cities in this state,” Robertson said. “I do want to take a second though, as much as I am passionate about our budget going through, we still have citizens that took time to have conversations, to get involved. Although it’s not aligned with what I think on the budget, they care enough to do something like that.”
In other business, the city discussed the hiring of a service to archive the city’s social media output, which is now required per an unfunded state mandate. A company named Archive Social was cited as quoting $6,000 as an annual cost. The city gave city secretary Amanda Davenport permission to seek out other options for the service and authorization to spend up to $7,000 to account for any fees that may be applied to a $6,000 ceiling.
The council also voted to enter into an interlocal agreement with Brazoria County to resume inspections for the regulation of food service establishments after such activities were not practiced in the last two years due to issues with personnel between the city and the county.
An action to amend the Code of Ordinances regarding fees for right-of-ways was tabled in lieu of more information regarding the future of the SPOT terminal project that would be crossing into Surfside city limits.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.