ANGLETON — The Brazoria County Beekeepers Association is set to host their fifth Honey Expo at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds with the mission of education in mind.
The community is welcome to attend with vendors, educational booths and more to enjoy the day and learn about bees and the mission of the association. Admission is free, and gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 902 S. Dowling St.
“It is for the general public to come out and learn about bees, learn about their importance, what they do for us, how we can help them, how they can help us and how they affect our daily life when people don’t even realize it,” association president Lance Ladwig said. “This is so we can put this in front of people, so they know what we’re doing out there, and what we’re trying to do is for the environment and see what bees do for us in everyday life.”
The expo features something for a variety of interests, some with the goal to educate, others to entertain, as well as to fundraise. Vendors will be selling honey or bee paraphernalia, and there will be demonstrations, a raffle and a silent auction.
“We’ll have demonstrations throughout the day,” association treasurer Kaci Womack said. “A variety of people are going to extract honey for people. I know some of the mead group is going to be showing people how to mead. We’re going to have bee 101 and then we’ll have arts and crafts for the kids. We will have t-shirts for sale and and then the vendors are going to have honey too.”
With an emphasis on education, the association will have booths and opportunities to see bees and beekeepers in action.
“We’re gonna have somebody out there with a colony of bees where you can actually see them do what they do in their daily routine,” Ladwig said. “We have a special hive for viewing, so the bees won’t be out and about, but you can see through a piece of plastic or glass what they’re doing. So you’ll be able to see the different bees in there, and we’ll be able to tell people what their jobs are and things like that.”
The expo will offer tastings of about 35 different honeys from the United States and Canada, including local honeys, so people can taste the difference.
“To have the honeys all side by side like that, you can actually taste the difference,” Womack said. “That’s a really cool thing to explain to people, that what the bees eat makes a difference in what the honey tastes like.”
Although the expo is focused on bee education, it is actually a major fundraiser for the association. Most of the money raised goes toward their initiative to educate up and coming beekeepers in and around Brazoria County.
“We are a bee and beekeeper education group and we have a Queen Bee Initiative. It’s one of our bee yards and we teach beekeepers how to raise queens. We raise Queens there, and we do a lot of our education of beekeepers out there in that yard,” Womack said. “A lot of the funds go to supply that yard and then we also use the funds to buy education equipment. A lot of times beekeepers aren’t willing to invest $1,000 to get a hive and then not know how to take care of it. So we have that yard out there for them to go learn in.”
The Brazoria County Beekeepers Association is dedicated to education and spreading the knowledge of bees and beekeeping to those in the area who are interested. Some members may not even be beekeepers, just people interested in bees.
“We offer a place to come to talk to other beekeepers –– to learn more about what we do and find an outlet, if you will, or a club of like-minded people that do the same thing,” Ladwig said. “There’s so much that goes into beekeeping. There’s a lot of knowledge that we pass around, and having a beekeeper association just gives us a place where people can come together and share all this knowledge that they’ve collected in different places.”
The Honey Expo will take place Saturday July 16 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds in Angleton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
“We’d just like to invite everybody in the general public out to the expo to make it a great event and have a lot of fun,” Ladwig said. “We hope to have a nice turnout and get the good word about bees and hopefully everybody learns a little something.”
