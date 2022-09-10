Former Weston Insurance policyholders feel forced into Texas Windstorm Insurance Association coverage, but with the company being dissolved and hurricane season peaking, they had limited choices.
Weston Insurance, a property and casualty company based in Florida, agreed to be placed into receivership after suffering $94 million in losses over the last two years, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The state agency intends to liquidate the firm.
Texas regulators responded by waiving multiple restrictions on obtaining TWIA policies, but they are coming at a cost, said Chrystal Lamb of Angleton.
“Of course, especially during hurricane season,” Lamb said. “The thing is our rate went up around $120 more a year. Also, our deductible is at 2 1/2 vs. 2. If we wanted it 2 percent, it would have been a lot more. With Weston, we had 2 percent. If I wanted the 2 percent, it was $200 more in the new quote. So it would be $400 more than Weston.”
After about eight years with Weston, Lamb discovered what happened two weeks ago and now has coverage through TWIA, she said.
“I got an email from TWIA to sign up,” Lamb said. “Just waiting on my new policy number.”
Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, the insurer of last resort, is trying to work with agents to move as many Weston policies as quickly as possible, Angleton insurance agent Clyde Neal said.
Former Weston policyholders will have until Nov. 6 to apply for coverage from TWIA, according to a news release by the department.
Sheri Biggers, who lives on the outskirts of Angleton, had been insured by Weston since 2017 and now is being moved to TWIA, she said.
“I just feel forced; I’m being forced into a government policy,” Biggers said. “I mean, some think, ‘oh, it’s only $13 a month more,’ but add that to the amount that homeowners went up and property tax — that all adds up.”
People don’t have a choice but TWIA coverage now, she said.
“To me, that seems like a monopoly,” Biggers said. “Then gosh forbid if something happens between now and the expiration of Weston, there will be a fight to get them to pay out. I feel this is a push for governmental control over all insurance by pushing us into TWIA, which is more expensive.”
Biggers’ windstorm policy is going up $13 a month but will add almost $200 more a month to her housing expense to include homeowners insurance and property tax, she said.
“It may be a few bucks difference in insurance costs a month for the same coverage, but then you have homeowners and property taxes also wanting more. Add all that up and tell me how it’s still affordable,” Biggers said. “If you ask me, false claims, overinflated claims, and sue-happy people are the cause for much of the increase.”
How much Weston policyholders’ insurance cost differs under TWIA will depend on the specifics of the property they need to insure, TWIA spokeswoman Anna Stafford said.
The average premium on a TWIA residential policy is approximately $1,750, she said.
Biggers and Lamb are only two of roughly 30,000 Texas policyholders who are looking for a new company to provide insurance.
“Weston is not the first insurance agency that has been put in liquidation or canceled peoples’ policies this year,” said Lake Jackson Best Insurance Services Inc. Accounting Manager Michele Kuchar-Mejia. “There have been quite a few carriers that have backed out of the market, and that’s because the hurricane season for the last two years was horrific, maybe not for Texas but Louisiana and Florida. It was bad, and that’s a shared risk — everyone pays the consequence for that.”
Weston policyholders who seek windstorm insurance through TWIA must use a licensed insurance agent, Stafford said.
Weston policyholders should apply for a new policy as soon as possible, Texas Insurance Department Public Affairs Specialist Ben Gonzalez said via email.
Weston had about $50 million in liabilities they owed, but they didn’t report it on their financial statements, said Cory Hagan, owner of Hagan Insurance in West Columbia.
Because of this, they were dissolved, prompting the Texas Department of Insurance to issue an emergency order on Aug. 23, waiving certain barriers to Weston policyholders along the Gulf Coast from obtaining new windstorm policies.
Along with lifting the restriction on sales of TWIA policies when there is a named storm entering the Gulf and the special payment plan, the emergency rule also provides more time to apply for coverage from TWIA, Gonzalez said.
When news came that Weston would be dissolved, Mejia said they let their policyholders know.
“We only had about 75 policies with Weston,” she said. “We sent out a letter to our people to let them know that we would find another market for them, and we knew TWIA was probably going to be the only place for them.”
Many of the customers were transferred to TWIA because of the rate, she said.
“Right now, companies that do include wind have high rates,” Mejia said. “So it’s more feasible financially to go to TWIA. So we rewrote all of our people. It was a tough deal because a lot of these peoples’ policies just renewed, so now they’re having to pay out another windstorm policy.”
All Weston policies were canceled effective Sept. 7 at the agency’s request to avoid a lapse in coverage and have the policy cover any approaching storm, Stafford said.
Those with a Weston policy that say their home is built to windstorm specifications can get a Texas Windstorm policy. Those without that specification will have to shop around to find one.
The emergency rule provides impacted Weston policyholders who qualify for windstorm insurance through TWIA the aforementioned benefits, Stafford said.
