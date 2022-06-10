Friends of the River San Bernard will host its “Trash Mash” river cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday with three collection sites accepting debris.
A 30-mile stretch of San Bernard River from the salt water dam above Highway 35 west of West Columbia to River’s End near the Intracoastal Waterway is the cleanup area. FOR needs volunteers, organizers, friends and neighbors to tackle the job of removing unwanted items from the river. Anyone who pitches in will receive a trashy T-shirt.
If able, bring a boat to one of the collection sites and volunteers will provide directions there. Helpers without boats can assist as crew members or as “haul out” workers at the ramps.
Volunteers should dress dirty — gloves, rubber boots or adequate shoes, hat, sunscreen and bug spray. Trash team T-shirts, water and trash bags will be available at the collection sites.
A FOR Hot Dog Social is planned immediately after the cleanup at the FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B.
This event is a community rallying celebration that helps unite in the true meaning of “Friends Of the River” with a goal of keeping the river clean, its mouth open and ensuring that it is healthy and flowing.
To volunteer or for information, contact Justin Hillis at bulltide investments@gmail.com or 713-373-1253.
