Bringing their own twist to the holiday season this year, Sea Center Texas will open its doors for Christmas with the Fishes today.
From 1 to 3 p.m. today, the community is welcome to join Sea Center for various Christmas activities, including arts and crafts and a story reading by Mrs. Claus.
The feature of the day will be the dive show with Santa and the elves. They will take part in decorating the Christmas tree while Mrs. Claus tells a story. Entry is free to the event, however as a part of the ongoing food drive for the Food Basket, attendees can bring a food donation and take home a Christmas ornament.
“We wanted it to really be a fun activity, of course, but also wanted to tie it back into what we do here,” Sea Center volunteer coordinator Jordan Kieffer said. “A lot of people will come in, and they will see the aquarium and don’t realize that we’re also an operating hatchery, so tying in the fish and the dive component really tells the story of what Sea Center Texas is.”
“With the dive show what happens is we have Santa get in the tank, and we have Mrs. Claus reading the story, and while she’s reading the story, Santa interacts with the kids,” Keiffer said.
“He put signs out about who he is. He’s called Sandy Claus when he’s in the tank and then in the background as he’s putting out signs the elves are decorating a Christmas tree that we have in the Gulf tank,” Keiffer said.
Along with the show comes various other activities to enjoy with the Sea Center. All ages are welcome to Christmas with the Fishes.
“Anyone who likes wildlife and the holidays is more than welcome to come out,” Kieffer said.
Attendees can write letters to Santa.
“This one is mostly entertainment, but of course we’ll have the aquariums open and they’ll have a holiday scavenger hunt they’ll be doing, and that’s educational, so we’ll be learning about the animals in the tanks. Then we have some monitors that are set up with slideshows, and they’re like Christmas themed slideshows about fish named after Christmas names, so that’s pretty cool,” Sea Center program specialist Juliana Moore said.
Sea Center Texas hosts community events throughout the year as an opportunity to learn more about wildlife research and conservation.
“We’re always surprised by how many people in the community don’t actually know that we exist, so this is a great way to advertise our facilities here, and it’s open to the public and free,” Moore said. “It’s just a nice way to get everybody out and experience what we have to offer here.”
