Sadie Proffitt died having spent as much time free on parole for medical reasons as she spent behind bars for the deaths caused by the Woodhollow Apartments fire she set.
Proffitt, who died April 27 at age 74, started the Oct. 10, 2000, fire that killed 18-year-old twins Omar and Daniel Attar, Omar’s wife Felicita, 18, and their son Omar Jr., 1. They were trapped in their apartment when Proffitt, who lived downstairs with her husband, set the building ablaze in an effort to make his death look accidental so she could collect more insurance money.
“We remember the Attar family here, because what happened to them could’ve happened to any of us,” District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. “It’s one of the cases that I will always carry with me.”
The convicted murderer was freed in May 2011 when a Texas parole board granted her parole because of medical reasons. She had served nine years of the 60-year sentence she received for conviction on two counts of murder.
Proffitt’s acts were outrageous, endangered an entire community and killed an innocent, young family that had done nothing wrong, Yenne said.
Proffitt spent her last decade in a senior care facility in Fort Worth, where she watched television, had a Facebook account and had family members visit. Her son posted a picture of himself painting her nails in May 2019.
“(Her time there) supports our feeling that there was something else there, the reason she got released, not a medical reason,” said Randy Crim, who was a Lake Jackson detective at the time of the fire. “At least not a legitimate one.”
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has never publicly released what “chronic” disease Proffitt lived with prompting her release. The department provided general information about her condition after the Texas Attorney General’s Office required they do so in response to The Facts’ public records request in 2011.
Proffitt should have become eligible for parole in 2031, meaning she got out about 20 years early.
“She should not have been medically paroled … all due respect,” Yenne said. “She lived many fine years after that. Medical parole is for when you’re on your deathbed, and she was not. All due respect, society deserved better.”
The disease for which Proffitt was released was not terminal, Yenne said in 2011.
Family members called for changes in state policy governing the medical release of convicted murderers. Calls to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles seeking information on whether such policy changes took place since Proffitt’s release were not returned Thursday.
The Board of Pardons and Paroles regularly screens more than a thousand inmates under Medically Recommended Intensive Supervision, though few are released, the agency said in 2011. Of the 100 inmates who were released that fiscal year, 49 were terminally ill and 44 required long-term care, like Proffitt, the agency said.
Yvette Garcia was pregnant with her fiancée Daniel Attar’s son when he died. Her son, “Little Danny,” turned 19 last month.
“It doesn’t change anything for me,” Garcia said of Proffitt’s death. “I mean, they’re not coming back.”
Garcia never expected the call she got from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice crime victims unit Wednesday, she said.
“I’m not the ultimate judge, she faced Him the day she passed away,” Garcia said. “That’s how we look at it.”
Garcia and her son forgave Proffitt a long time ago in order to move on from the tragedy, she said, but the pain lingers.
“It did hurt that we’ve been mourning and missing our family for the last almost 20 years and her family got to have her for … 9 years,” Garcia said.
It was strange to see Danny reach 19, an age his dad never saw, she said. He now looks and sounds like him, she said.
Garcia now recognizes how young she was, also being 18 at the time, Garcia said.
On the recorded 911 call from that night, Felicita begged dispatchers to save her baby. They were trapped by flames and firefighters couldn’t rescue them.
“That young family, they deserved to live and they shouldn’t have died that way,” Yenne said. “Sadie Proffitt did immeasurable damage and caused immeasurable sorrow to both families.”
Proffitt should have died in a penitentiary, Yenne said.
“(The family) had a right to live, they had a right to life, and Sadie Proffitt forever altered that,” she said.
