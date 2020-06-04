CLUTE — More than half of the 25 visitors to the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science during its first hour of its reopening were from outside Brazoria County.
“They were staying in area hotels and just looking for something to do,” Patty Sayes said.
Sayes is the director of communications for the Center for the Arts and Sciences, in which the science museum is housed.
The museum reopened to the public Tuesday, after it — along with the rest of the center — shut down in mid-March due to coronavirus.
“We’ve been planning to reopen from the minute we had to close,” Sayes said.
The center’s other four partner organizations — the BASF Planetarium, the Brazosport Art League, Center Stages and the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, which performs at The Clarion at Brazosport College — have not resumed normal operations, but are all planning their upcoming seasons and shows for later in the year, Sayes said.
“I hate that we had to (close) because of the virus and I hate that we had to close it to the public,” museum President Wanda Coker said. “But, again, I mean, it could not have been helped.”
With exhibits including beach shells, birds, historical artifacts and fossilized dinosaurs, the museum educates people about historical and scientific aspects of Brazoria County.
“We have a rich culture here,” volunteer docent Brenda Martin said.
Martin hoped visitors would leave with a lot more knowledge and have a fun experience, even though the fun is limited while the children’s activity area remains closed, she said.
“When the kids come in, they’ll go through real quick, and probably spend 30 minutes to an hour, hour and a half back here,” Vice President Roy Morgan said of the children’s area.
They’re looking forward to reopening that area again eventually, but for now, having the museum open provides a place for people to come and hopefully take their mind off everything that’s been going on, Morgan said.
Lake Jackson resident Joyce Johnson brought five of her grandchildren with her to visit the museum Tuesday.
“It just opened back up — we usually come out here during the summer, and during the winter we’ll come a couple times, see if there’s anything new,” Johnson said.
Her grandchildren are used to opening the drawers to see even more of the museum’s treasures, but they’re not able to do any of that right now, she said.
“The kids like to come out here,” Johnson said. “We learned something new — like I saw a piece of cotton down there, it looked like, and it’s a stone, I guess.”
Not allowing opening drawers is one of the precautions museum officials are taking to protect against the spread of the virus.
Other precautions include following all CDC guidelines and limiting occupancy to 25 visitors, Coker said.
While admission to the museum remains free, reservations for self-guided tours should be made in order for staff to manage that occupancy. The museum’s hours are limited to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and reservations can be made for 11 a.m., noon and 1 and 2 p.m. The museum floor has been taped with arrows to create a path for visitors on self-guided tours, she said.
“We’re open and waiting for them to come,” Coker said. “We’ve missed being open and interacting with the public.”
To make reservations, call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org. Electronic tickets will be available by scanning a QR code at the door.
Sayes and the rest of the center staff are “so excited” to see the museum reopen, and to have volunteers and visitors return, she said.
“The whole center’s about people, and there haven’t been any people,” Sayes said. “Everything that we do here — everything, all five groups — it’s all about people.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.