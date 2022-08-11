ANGLETON — The city expects to see a more than $1 million increase in revenue next year from properties new to the tax rolls, documents show.
The jump was highlighted during a budget presentation during Angleton City Council’s meeting Tuesday night. The figure combines new income from property taxes, sales taxes and solid waste services.
Overall, Angleton expects to see a 12 percent increase in property tax revenue from the current year based on the proposed rate of 61.88 cents per $100 of appraised value. Council voted 4 to 2 to approve that proposed rate Tuesday night, which will be the maximum it can adopt later in the budget cycle.
The proposed rate, which is the highest council could adopt without needing voter approval, is a drop from the current 63.3 cents. However, it is more than eight cents higher than the no-new-revenue rate of 53.58 cents, which is the level that would bring in the same revenue from properties on the tax rolls both years.
“The proposed budget will raise total property taxes than last year’s total tax levy but over $1 million, which is a 13.6 percent increase that we will receive in the property tax revenue,” Interim Finance Director Tenecha Williams said. “We do recommend that you could approve the tax rate at the voter approval rate, which is a decrease to our current rate of 2.3 percent.”
Mayor Jason Perez and council members Cecil Booth, Mark Gongora and Christiene Daniel voted in favor of the 61.88-cent rate, with councilmen John Wright and Travis Townsend voting against it.
“Where I’m thinking, we said we were going out for debt on a building. I was clear in saying I would support a $10 million debt service bond, but it would have to be the no-new-revenue rate,” Wright said. “I understand our positions, but everyone is in that position, including the taxpayers themselves at their homes. For me, I lean two ways — no new revenue or give it to the voters and let them decide — and if we’re on the right track, the voters will support us. I can’t in good conscience raise taxes on people when we’re growing but asking for more money.”
Gongora argued the city needs to balance its budget while meeting its needs, he said.
“These numbers are hard to look at. As a council in the past, we’ve tried to do no-new-revenue rate. That’s been the goal, but I can’t in good conscience start us out in a deficit. For me, that’s a no-go,” Gongora said. “The difference between no new revenue and voter approval is about $85 per $100,000. That just a part of what people pay in taxes because they pay with school and county taxes, and those aren’t going down.”
A public hearing on the tax rate is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in council chambers at City Hall, at 121 S. Velasco St.
Angleton’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23 will see a deficit of more than $50,000, Williams said.
“We went back and talked to city management and staff and came up with the fiscal year 2023 budget,” Williams said. “The original budget was a deficit. We still have one but not as large, about $55,017. We did remove items.”
While the city will see more revenue because of higher appraisal values, it also is paring expenses by $850,000, which was a 5 percent decrease, Williams said.
“One of the main things you’ll see is the appraised values came in and increased our revenue by $856,000 if we go with the voter approval rate,” she said. “Sales tax revenue was also increased as well as solid waste, enterprise and flattened-out court fines.”
Expenses increased to $18.1 million compared to 2022’s $17.2 million, which includes payroll, health care, personnel costs, travel/training, supplies, repair and maintenance, services and capital projects, Williams said.
“The items we removed from the expense category, this is what help flattened that budget out,” she said. “So payroll wages, we completely flattened that item. We removed all of the new positions, and we continued the same wages throughout the next year and filled all of our vacant positions. With travel and training, we completely flattened that budget, so what departments have this year with travel and training is what they’ll have next year.”
Another considerable cost for Angleton is the 38 percent increase in fees it will be charged by the Brazosport Water Authority.
“The added cost is coming from BWA. That is a large extra cost on the water fund. It increased,” Williams said. “We can’t reflect that full million-dollar’s worth of revenue next year because we won’t have that many homes coming on board to get a water bill. So we will eat some of that for a little while until we get new developments online and water revenue in.”
Last year’s BWA budget was $2.2 million, but this year is $3.1 million.
“I’m aggravated that we’re asking citizens that have been here to pay for additional water for future people, and this year is one of those times we’re having to make that up,” Wright said. “It’s frustrating, but if I remember correctly, BWA was pushing our backs against the wall.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.