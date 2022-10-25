For those who live in Brazoria County, what the region has to offer tourists can be easy to overlook, but a recent tour by outsiders proves the area has a lot to offer visitors.
The Texas Department of Transportation sponsored a tour last week highlighting parts of lower Brazoria County for information center representatives from all over the state so that they can better represent the region to visitors coming to Texas.
Tour coordinator Bob Phillips’ father started these tours in 1975 on behalf of the Texas Travel Industry Association, he said.
“Every year they took a group TxDot travel counselors to different parts of the state so they could better do their jobs at the different information centers separated or throughout the state,” Phillips said. “And so they have taken place once a year every year since 1975. During COVID, we had to stop for a couple of years. We did this virtually, but this is our first year back.”
This go-around, the group of 20 representatives started their visit in Conroe and stopped in The Woodlands before making their way down to Lake Jackson and to the coast. They planned to end their tour by visiting parts of Pearland. Many of the members of the group found lower Brazoria County a delight to visit, they said.
The group is made up of representatives from each of the department of transportation’s travel information centers, including Orange, Wichita Falls, Denison, Amarillo, El Paso, Arlington and Laredo, Phillips said.
“They take the information that they learned and take it back and share it with all their staff,” he said. “And then those jobs share it with all the 2 1/2 million visitors that come into Texas and stop in the information centers.”
Representatives from Texas Highways Magazine, the transportation department and two photographers also joined the journey, Phillips said.
“Everybody’s really enjoying it,” Phillips said. “For many Texans, and people that are coming in from outside the state, really don’t know how beautiful it is down here, and how natural and how less developed it is down here. And that’s what people are looking for.”
Each year, the department sends a group to tour a different region in the state. They last visited Brazoria County in 2016.
Edith Fischer, director of the Brazosport Convention and Visitors Bureau, served as tour guide. She had been with the the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce affiliate for 23 years.
After the tour ends, representatives vote on the “best of” from what they saw and experienced. The first year Brazoria County hosted, it earned designations of best attraction and best hotel, and the second time, they received an award for best festival, Fischer said.
The county has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, she said.
“The beach is a big draw and then all the birding and nature sites,” Fischer said. “The Sea Center Texas is a world-class facility and there’s no admission fee; the same for the Center for the Arts and Sciences. … They just thought it was great that there was basically four facilities under one roof and a one-stop shop. There’s a wealth of attractions and activities to keep people busy at an affordable price.”
It’s why Fischer chose to live here herself, she said.
“I think it’s a great area and I think we have a lot to offer,” she said.
Phillips agreed Brazoria County’s slower pace and natural beauty offer a lot to visitors.
“I must say the state of Texas does a very good job promoting the state of Texas outside of the state,” Phillips said. “The state of Texas spends, I figured out, like $20 million to $30 million a year to promote Texas from outside Texas to come in. … There’s such a diversity to our state as far as geography goes.”
The group rode along Blue Water Highway to the San Luis Pass, which seemed to be a hit with the group.
“That was beautiful. We stopped there for a while and just the drive from here down there,” Phillips said. “I’m looking out at — oh my God — you’ve got that waterway, and over here you got the beach and all this beautiful pristine sand coming down and lots of just open space. It’s just beautiful.”
Elizabeth Watson, a Texas State Parks employee in Austin, said the tour was her first time in Brazoria County.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to see and learn about the different attractions around this area,” Watson said. “And also learn about how all these different places have been able to incorporate these unique techniques to engage those visitors and provide a better experience that is both interesting and engaging.”
Among what she’ll pass along from the tour is the information about deep-sea fishing in the area and all the parks and wildlife that can be found within Brazoria County, Watson said.
“I can recommend those opportunities. And so that also helps us a lot because, at Texas State Parks, our mission is to give people an opportunity to enjoy the cultural, natural and historical resources of the great outdoors in Texas,” Watson said. “So being able to connect them with all those resources, not just at Texas State Parks but all places is extremely important. Finding those resources and being able to share them means a lot to us.”
Tourism brings in billions of dollars from people outside of the state who are looking to have a good time on vacation, Phillips said.
“Brazoria County is a fantastic place, from an outdoor recreation standpoint — from a quality of life — that if you live in a certain area, you can go within a few minutes drive and walk your dog or hike the trail or a fish in a pond or see some beautiful scenery,” Brazoria County Parks Director Brian Frazier said.
