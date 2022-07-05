FREEPORT — It was just before 9:30 p.m. April 30 when Officer Detrick Mosley got a call regarding a 15-year-old boy at the Remington Apartments on Magnolia Street who was unresponsive.
It turned out he had overdosed, Mosley said. As the first officer on the scene, Mosley quickly took action. Assessing the situation, he saw the youth was not breathing consistently and didn’t stop to check for a pulse, the officer said.
“When I first got there, I approached the room. He was just laid out on the bed and, from the many DOAs I’ve seen, he looked like he just wasn’t there anymore,” Mosley said. “We’ve had overdoses where they’ve kind of displayed the same characteristics and mannerisms. All I saw was, ‘Juvenile, non-responsive,’ so my first instincts were to do CPR and see if we could get him breathing.”
That quick action made the difference. After what Mosley estimates was about a minute, the teen began to show signs of revitalization — gasping — though he says the teen was still unable to speak and his eyes were glossy. Paramedics were not far behind Mosley and took over quickly after arriving, making sure his progress was not lost.
“That’s when a blue-like substance started coming out of his nose, which we later found out that the mother said he did take a bunch of drugs, whether it be marijuana pills and she said he possibly had some molly,” Mosley said. Molly is another common name for the psychoactive drug often called Ecstasy.
The paramedics administered the overdose medication Narcan to help the teen recover, at which point he began to be lucent enough to provide details on what he had ingested, allowing the proper treatment at a medical facility.
“The whole call had to have lasted at least 15 to 20 minutes,” Mosley said. “Once we got him inside the ambulance, I talked with the mother, assured her that she was OK, make sure that he had a pulse. They said he was breathing, not so much talking, but able to mumble a little bit.”
For his action, Freeport named Mosley its June Employee of the Month.
Unfortunately, the incident is far from isolated, Mosley said. Many people, including juveniles, have been overdosing on narcotics in the recent past. Fentanyl-laced narcotics are getting into the hands of minors, and that’s what’s hurting many of them, including one in Wild Peach, who Mosley says was ingesting a nearly identical substance. He identifies one particular type in blue pill form named “Scooby Doos,” after the famous cartoon canine, which has surfaced in the Lake Jackson area.
“I wouldn’t say it’s expected in Freeport, but it’s a little bit more common than it probably used to be in Freeport,” he said. “I don’t think it’ll be the last child that takes drugs and possibly overdoses.”
