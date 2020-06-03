Community Health Network is working to set up more testing sites in the Pearland area as Brazoria County’s northernmost city continues to see a steady stream of positive COVID tests, SFA Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
Positive tests for almost a dozen Pearland residents across every age group from younger than 10 to their 70s were reported Wednesday, county data shows. Cases include a girl and a boy younger than 10, a girl between the ages of 10 and 19, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.
“Because you know there are still so many people that are not receiving testing, so we are trying to make more efforts to have more tested in all of the areas that are seeing more cases and that need it most,” Pabst said.
Adding testing sites in Pearland will make it easier for symptomatic residents to receive free testing, she said.
“Right now people in Pearland are going mostly to our Alvin and Scarsdale locations, though we are having people call from everywhere,” Pabst said.
Community Health Network had tested more than 2,200 people through Wednesday morning.
“People are reaching out to us daily,” Pabst said.
Women in their 20s, one each from Brookside Village and Manvel, an Angleton woman in her 50s and a Sweeny man in his 50s also were added to the county’s total Wednesday, the data shows.
An Alvin woman in her 30s also tested positive, according to Brazoria County data.
None of the cases are connected to prisons or nursing homes, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. Two recoveries were reported Wednesday.
The county has had 957 cases, with 419 remaining active and seven considered probable. The number of people recovered is 519, and 12 people have died from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Appraisal district delays office opening
The Brazoria County Appraisal District planned to reopen to the public Monday, but has been it pushed back a week to June 15 because of delays receiving supplies to install protection at the front counters, a news release states.
“You make plans, then something out of your control happens and you have to change plans,” Chief Appraiser Cheryl Evans said.
When the office reopens, capacity will be limited to four to six people in the lobby at one time, Evans said. Until then, the district has put extra phone capabilities in place for staff to contact property owners, and protests can be made electronically, with the exceptions of personal property, industry and minerals, the release states.
There will be no face-to-face informal meetings with appraisers, which the appraisal district usually does as a courtesy, the release states. Formal hearings with the appraisal review board are being conducted over the phone and through Zoom, the release states.
The district is processing exemptions, protests, name changes and all other activities through email, phone and mail, the release states. All district functions can be handled via phone or email even after the district reopens, the release states.
“No property owners are required to come in as in years past,” Evans said. “Our appraisers will diligently try to resolve as many protests as possible through an informal process.”
Visit brazoriacad.org or call 979-849-7792 for more information.
