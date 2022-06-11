LAKE JACKSON — A registered sex offender is accused of breaking into a Lake Jackson home and assaulting the homeowner while holding her and her infant at knifepoint, authorities said.
Tony Mize, 60, of Lake Jackson is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation after being arrested Wednesday. He remained in the Brazoria County jail late Friday on bonds totaling $1.125 million.
Police believe Mize entered the house through a back window of the Laurel Street home about 9 a.m. Wednesday, a Lake Jackson Police Department news release states. After being sexually assaulted, the woman managed to get away and ran screaming down the road while Mize gave chase, police said.
The woman reached a neighbor’s house and called police.
Police searched for Mize at his home, which is near the woman’s, and eventually located him in the backyard of a home several streets over, according to the release. Mize ran through multiple backyards and ditch lines and tried to break into another home before officers could place him in custody, using a Taser in the process, the release states.
He complained of chest pains and had cuts from climbing through the window and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
A recent warrant accusing Mize of aggravated sexual assault of a child issued out of Austin and Travis County was found after his arrest, according.
