ANGLETON — More than 50 new positions have been requested as the Commissioner’s Court begins to hear department proposals for budget preparation.
The requests put in by county department heads during two workshops this month are among the first steps in the county’s budget process. How much the county will have to spend has not been finalized, nor have there been discussions about where the county will set its tax rate.
Commissioners have until Sept. 30 to solidify the final numbers.
Salaries for requested new positions total $2.4 million. About 32 of the overall 56 new position requests came from Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman and Chief Deputy Varon Snelgrove.
“We have evaluated all of our processes within the sheriff’s office over the last year and a half,” Snelgrove said. “We had a lot of positions that needed additional duties provided to them, and we worked hard within the budget to do a lot more with what we had. The positions we’re asking for are very much needed.”
Six new deputies and an added lieutenant position would be the beginning of the courthouse expansion for added security. Snelgrove said he could fill three positions in October and the other three in April.
“This six is just the beginning,” Snelgrove said. “This will keep us up with the construction. Once we have the entire campus up and running, we’re looking in the area of 25 deputies needed to properly provide the level of security for all of the screening stations.”
Four new patrol deputies were requested to heighten security on the northwest side of the county for $56,643 each, Snelgrove said.
“The growth in our county has been big, and with that growth comes additional crime. Four patrol deputies will give us one more patrol deputy per shift,” Snelgrove said. “We work a 12-hour rotation shift and would put one more deputy per shift. This area will be the Northwest district, and we only have one deputy assigned to that district. This is a problematic district when it comes to crime.”
Aside from security, Stallman and Snelgrove requested two full-time toxicologists at $81,116 each, and a radio and evidence technician, and one new deputy for the K-9 division, both for $56,643.
“Our lab is going through a growing process, Snelgrove said. “Going forward with mandates and credits, it will require two toxicologists. For now, we process samples throughout the county like DPS. We’re rebuilding our lab per se, and we’re going through growing pains.”
The deputy for the K-9 division is already funded as far as equipment, and only the position itself is needed, Snelgrove said.
Regarding the detention center, 16 new deputies were requested for $47,561 each, and the addition of a parking lot in the back of the center also would be beneficial, Snelgrove said.
“Any move throughout the department affects the jail because if we lose someone, then we pull someone from the jail to patrol,” Snelgrove said. “It’s a constant revolving door because it’s an entry-level position. Just this weekend, we had 10 deputies call in sick, so we have to account for that, and we’re operating below the minimum numbers now. So this 16 will help get us there.”
Nine salary regrades were requested. The fleet manager would increase from $66,049 to $79,022, and the senior office assistant who has acquired an animal control officer certification would move from $34,765 to $40,379.
The regrade also includes three detention clerks and a records clerk to all receive $42,841 except for one position that would be for $45,451, according to the regrade chart.
“This is not all of the positions we’ve requested, but we’re passionate about these positions we’re asking for,” Snelgrove said. “We do feel they are a priority and needed.”
DISTRICT CLERK
District Clerk Donna Starkey asked to fund three new positions and create a passport office.
New positions include a jury clerk with a $40,313 salary, a deputy district clerk for $31,932 and moving a part-time district court clerk from $17,878 to a full-time position at $39,205.
“The records department is missing a clerk, so what I am requesting is for an actual slot for jury clerk and to replace the records clerk,” Starkey said. “I am asking for one more clerk for quality control. We’re behind on going through our files and ensuring they are done correctly. I know it’s a tough budget, but the jury clerk is something I feel in my heart for the new district clerk to come in. She’s going to need that.”
The passport office has been proposed previously but no in-depth details were given for it, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“The passport office would take minimal money to do it,” Starkey said. “It’s less than $1,500 for the equipment, and it would cost about $500 in consumable goods for photographs. As clerks, we already have intake. Even if we don’t do it this time, maybe we can look at it in the future.”
CONSTABLES
Precinct 1 Constable David Thacker submitted four position requests, including two deputy constables with a salary of $53,946 each, a law enforcement bailiff for $20,157 and a part-time deputy constable for the parks department at $39,381.
“We’re asking for two and a half people. The half would be a bailiff that will be taking care of our new court in Alvin,” Thacker said. “Looking at that, we have three offices to take care of, and our numbers on our civil intake are going up from last year. We are already ahead of last year.”
The department is also asking for three Chevrolet Tahoes, which would replace one older vehicle with 100,000 miles on it, Thacker said.
“We’re one to two years out from receiving another one. The other two will go to new hires if granted,” he said.
Precinct 2 Constable Willie Howell is asking to hire a new deputy constable for $40,460, Chief Deputy Mike Fulton said.
“We were hoping to get one employee and three vehicles,” Fulton said. “We’re asking for three vehicles because they’re challenging to get, and we are getting up in age and starting to break down. This will replace our fleet and not add to it, and if we get a new employee, one of them will go to them.
“Our numbers show we need another employee. We are out there doing so much more in the public that deems necessary for us to be able to have that.”
PARKS AND TECHNOLOGY
The Parks Department has requested some trail surfaces for Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, five park vehicles and a few new positions.
Parks Director Bryan Frazier would like to add a park maintenance mechanic for $40,313, a temporary employee for $25,500, and a step increase for the park ranger from $42,611 to $48,134, he said.
Reclassifications for positions include parks and beach mechanic from $57,168 to park shop foreman for $64,470, parks maintenance worker from $42,685 to park ranger for $48,134 and a part-time park ranger $28,271 to parks temporary employee for the same pay rate, Frazier said.
Requests from other departments accounts for $2.6 million of the Information Systems budget request, Director Russell Webb said.
“There is a lot of request for computers for the Sheriff’s Office and several constables,” Webb said.
The highest is from the Sheriff’s Office at $970,932. Tax office software is second with a request of $489,026, and the library is at $344,942.
“Purchasing of software has taken off and is over salaries and benefits as the most expensive line item,” Webb said. “That’s not a surprise; all software vendors are moving away from selling software.
Software and service subscriptions are the highest cost at just under $4.4 million. Salaries and benefits follow at $3.55 million and then communications is at $1.03 million, he said.
JUSTICES OF THE PEACE
Justice of the Peace Mike Merkel would like to add a clerk at $35,875 in his Precinct 3, Place 2 court.
“In our office, we have four clerks and are divided between civil, criminal and truancy. It’s a lot of work and moving pieces,” he said. “What we’re looking at is the new precinct line. We’re going to be getting a lot of other stuff, and we ran some numbers on the inquest, and we’re going to see an uptick. We’re looking at an increase triple because of the three new hospitals we’re getting. We can keep our heads above water now, so we’re asking for one more clerk.”
Precinct 3, Place 1 Judge Roy Castillo also saw an uptick in work and has requested pay increases for three positions — a lead court clerk from $52,361 to $59,152, JP court clerk 1 from $42,685 to $46,812 and the JP court clerk 2 from $43,963 to $48,217
“I noticed going through my information that two of our clerks have years of experience that should be in a different grade,” he said. “So it’s time to start looking at compensating someone beyond the normal scope of duty.”
