ANGLETON — Several families lost most of their possessions in a fire that blazed through a building at the Lea Villa townhomes complex.
“There was a lady who warned us,” said Amanda Hoopengarner, who lived in the building with her husband, Jason. “I don’t know who she was, I don’t know if she was a neighbor, but if it wasn’t for her, I don’t think we would have gotten as much stuff out. We had enough warning to get out, to tell my daughter to get her animals out.”
The Hoopengarners were in Jason’s work truck Tuesday morning with their dog and what’s left of their possessions, trying to figure out the next step to take.
Firefighters responded to the reported blaze at about 7 p.m. Monday, with six departments in all fighting it in temperatures that dropped into the teens. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Another resident, Jackie Luna, posted photographs of the fire and the aftermath to Facebook. A friend, Angleton resident Michelle Aguilar, set up a GoFundMe page for Luna and her family that raised more than $500 of their $10,000 goal by noon Tuesday.
The building, located just off the intersection of East Mulberry Street and East Hospital Drive, is served by two different electric connections, Jason Hoopengarner said.
“They turned the Buc-ee’s back on, so that other side was on that part of the power grid,” Hoopengarner said. “They turned that side back on, and after that, I have no idea.”
Local fire crews responded quickly to the fire and worked hard to put it out, Hoopengarner said, but it wasn’t enough to stop the fire from spreading quickly throughout the building.
Angleton firefighters were still working on cleaning their trucks and gear Tuesday morning. Working the fire was certainly a challenge, Angleton Fire Chief Scott Myers said.
“And then once it hit the attic space, it moved on a lot — the wind pushed it — and it’s just a losing battle once that happens,” Myers said. “Nothing we can do to catch it, because it’s a common attic. So, there’s no fire breaks. Your new construction has fire breaks between apartments. Older ones don’t.”
Along with Angleton, crews from Clute, Danbury, Lake Jackson, Richwood and Rosharon responded to the fire call to lend a hand. Around 30 firefighters at one time worked the scene as temperatures that dropped below 15 degrees created a new and daunting environment for the firefighters themselves.
“It’s new to us,” Myers said. “We’re learning. As you can see now, we’re still fixing the trucks. We fought cold, we fought our air packs freezing up, our hoses freezing up. Our ladder truck, the hydraulics froze up on it. And then, fatigue, for sure — we’re just not used to it. The guys, they’ve got some pictures of icicles hanging from their … coats last night. But we’ve got hose strung out over here that’s still rock-solid, frozen.”
The cold also uncovered some problems that will need to be addressed before the next frigid period.
“The biggest thing that we learned, one of our stations over here, Southside Station, it’s an older station — the insulation’s not good enough,” Myers said. “So, we had a truck that was actually froze up. The valves were frozen. It didn’t hinder our response, because we had multiple vehicles. That (insulation issue) is the biggest thing, and firefighter fatigue and rehab in the cold is totally different.
“The guys, they don’t get thirsty because they’re not hot. They don’t know that they’re sweating, they don’t know that they’re fatiguing. By the time the fire’s over with, we had guys that pulled their gear off and they just cramped up. And they’re out right now — they’re not back this morning.”
The fire started in unit 19 of the building, Myers said, but the cause of the fire won’t be known until the fire marshal’s office conducts an investigation.
