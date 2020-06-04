LAKE JACKSON — A combination of state government guidelines, city restrictions and unclear direction from Austin has put City Council in a difficult position regarding renting out city facilities and allowing use of others, including playgrounds.
Fred Ortiz came to council’s Monday meeting with a request to restart his monthly Lake Jackson Farmers Market at the pavilion on South Parking Place. He had been doing the farmers market as a drive-thru, but that doesn’t allow all the vendors to participate, he said.
“Farmers markets were deemed essential from the get-go like grocery stores,” Ortiz said. “We only stopped because we were renting from the city.”
The organizers would space booths 6 feet apart, provide handwashing stations, recommend wearing masks and not provide regular entertainment like live music, he said, along with numerous other guidelines.
“I’m just asking for the location so we can get this going downtown again,” Ortiz said.
Councilman Gerald Roznovsky would not have a problem with the farmers market, since it will not be any more crowded than local supermarkets or home improvement stores, but the problem is it is a city facility and they are bound by Gov. Greg Abbott’s rules, he said.
Abbott has not provided guidelines on how to run event centers like the Civic Center or pavilion, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Councilman Vinay Singhania said he wouldn’t have a problem moving forward with Ortiz’s request, but Yenne said he would hate to let one organization use a city facility and deny others.
Ortiz had a backup plan to have the event on private property at West Way and Center Way, he said.
That would be a “terrific solution” for now and council can revisit it again in July, Yenne said.
Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo and Parks Director Jeremy Bubnick presented an idea to the council to manage the playgrounds with signs stating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19 rather than the caution tape they had wrapped around the equipment.
Abbott has provided guidelines about parks, but not playground equipment, Mundo said.
“The governor’s orders are vague, but we’ve been following CDC guidelines, which are pretty clear not to use playground equipment,” he said.
A group of mothers decided to let their children play on the playground anyway, leading to a visit with police and staff at City Hall, Mundo said. They asked if the city could just put up a sign and allow parents to make a choice, he said.
The tape is not holding anyone back now, Bubnick said, and someone recently stole all the tape and stakes from MacLean Park.
“It’s a hassle and it’s a hassle to try to police it, because it’s almost impossible,” Bubnick said.
They presented signs that read “Use at your own risk” and “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you do not use playground equipment. Doing so may lead to the spread of COVID-19. This playground has not been disinfected for COVID-19.”
These are produced in-house for about $25 each, Mundo said.
Roznovsky made a motion to approve putting up the signs and not using tape, and all members voted in favor of doing so.
