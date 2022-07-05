LAKE JACKSON — About 30 U.S. Army recruits took their oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies during the Mega Future Soldiers swearing-in ceremony.
Sgt. First Class William Olivares, who has served for 20 years with the Army, put together Thursday’s event for recent enlistees at the Lake Jackson military recruiting center.
“It’s about recognizing the up-and-coming soldiers who are going to be coming into the Army, honoring them and the choices that they’ve made to sacrifice and ultimately serve our greatest nation on earth,” Olivares said.
It’s a beautiful thing to watch somebody realize they can attain their dreams and passions, he said.
Some of them have dreamed about serving since they were small children.
“It’s always kind of been the voice in the back of my head. Ever since I was a little kid, I used to come home from elementary school and turn on the Military Channel,” 25-year-old Tyler Rumery said. “I was watching that at a very young age. I kind of feel like it’s just something I was always born to do. I felt like it was always calling on my life.”
There are a lot of incentives to join the Army, including sign-on bonuses, job security and the ability to pursue a career and education you enjoy, said Capt. Shawnee Kataka, Houston’s South company commander.
“I think it’s the best time to be in the military. We have stability, so it’s not like you can come on and you’re gonna get laid off because the market has shifted and can’t afford you,” Kataka said. “You’re in a contract, you’re set for that contract, you’re guaranteed to get paid for a contract period, and then you have the option to extend it and stay in longer. Having that stability is going to be essential for today’s market.”
The benefits go a lot farther than what’s on paper. That includes college and medical benefits, and the discipline and responsibility are also aspects that are appealing, said Tanner Ryman, 18.
Although most of the applicants said they were nervous about entering the Army, they also said they are excited for the challenge and experiences they will gain.
Navy veteran Samuel Thigpen, 30, is enlisting in the Army so that he can continue a military career on land.
“I want to go into infantry, so hoping to be able to go there (and) take out some bad people,” he said. “(The swearing-in ceremony) It’s a big deal. I think having experienced it, it means a little more than for some people coming in. It’s something new, a little nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time. For me, I know what it is and what’s on the other side, and I’m super excited for that.”
Also proving you don’t have to start fresh out of high school is recruit Katherine Kelly, 32. She’s a mom of four and her husband is an Army recruiter. She felt a sense of reality hit her as she took her oath, she said.
“It feels like I’m really in it. It was like I felt very happy and excited and mixed emotions,” she said. “Of course, there’s part of me that I’m a little bit scared because I don’t know what to expect.”
Staff Sgt. Carlos Santiago is the incoming station commander at the Lake Jackson recruiting office. It means a lot to him to guide other recruiters and bring in a whole new generation of young recruits, he said.
“Hard work, dedication, motivation, support family, excitement — everything that comes to my mind is just what you put in,” Santiago said.
The recruiters and the applicants all had one theme in common when spoken to after the swearing-in ceremony — the Army is now their family.
