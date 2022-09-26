ANGLETON
County hearing set on Ascend tax break bid
A reinvestment zone and a tax abatement for Ascend Performance Materials is up for discussion after a public hearing before the Brazoria County Commissioners Court.
Ascend is looking to invest $130 million and retain at least 250 jobs in Brazoria County. The project will also bring in 100 construction jobs at the start of construction, 400 construction jobs at the peak of construction and finish with 100 construction jobs.
The abatement term is for seven years at 100 percent.
Approximately 15.429 acres of land in the Perry and Austin League No. 2 Abstract would be designated for the reinvestment zone for the company.
Discussion over a Special Response Team for a drone program is also expected during the meeting. The discussion will entail donations to the program from Lake Jackson After 5 Rotary for $1,000 and Phillips 66 for $33,750.
After conducting a needs assessment for the Brazoria County Detention Center Expansion Project, the commissioners are scheduled to consider the project's next steps.
An expected discussion is looking to take place over the Grant Administration Services for Follet's Island Dune Restoration Project. State funding would be used for the work.
The meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday at 111 E. Locus St. at the first-floor commissioners' courtroom in the Brazoria County Courthouse..
ANGLETON
Council to hear housing plans
Plans for several proposed housing developments plan will be discussed during Angleton City Council's next meeting. Among them is an 880-acre project proposed off FM 521 and Highway 288 in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction
“This is a 2,000-plus housing development master plan community that wants to come in and develop in the city ETJ,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said. “Plans are being brought to the council to get direction. It would be a Municipal Utility District, so it would rely on city facilities or needs.”
Another housing project would be on Ashland Street, he said.
“This is the initial design of the road to get the project started,” Whittaker said. “We have a concept plan, and there are several boulevards going into the development.”
A proposed land plan for 28.203 acres north of Western Avenue and east of Heritage Oaks Drive also will be discussed. It would include more than 40 houses.
“Developers want to come in and do one entrance instead of two, and that’s what could be presented, he said.
Also on the agenda for discussion would be for submitting a grant application to the Texas Department of Transportation for mobility improvements downtown along Velasco, East Orange Street and East Locus Street. This would include a 10-inch-wide multi-model shared path from East Cedar Street to Munson Street.
“We are applying for a TxDot grant for downtown, and they came to last year and said they wanted to put in some sidewalks on Front Street and connect to the sidewalk program,” Whittaker said.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Platting on agenda
The Surfside Beach Planning Commission will be meeting with the possibility of certifying a replatting thath would combine three lots into two and resituate the plots on Sundial Street.
In other business, the commission will discuss appointing a secretary, as well as an amendment to chapter 12 of the Buildings and Building Regulations code relates to the regulation of lighting on new construction of residential property.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
Executive session set for employees discussions
The Sweeny ISD School Board will have a special meeting, all of which is expected to take place in closed session. Planned topics include employees payroll duties, campus administrator duties and a vacancy, the bylaws of the education foundation and the board committees.
Any changes made will be voted upon after the closed session.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Sweeny Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
SWEENY
Council sets one last tax vote
The Sweeny City Council will meet in special session to vote on a total propoerty tax rate of about 73 cents per $100 of appraised value. After taking into account the average appraised values of property, this accounts for a 2.16 percent drop in the tax rate and a overall total 12.08 percent increase for taxpayers.
After a public hearing, a vote is expected.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.