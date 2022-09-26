CLUTE — The city and Olive Tree Investments are not only wanting physical renovations to a long-derelict apartment complex, but to overhaul its reputation and living experience.
City Council last week threw its support behind Olive Tree’s plan to overhaul the complex dogged by crime, dilapidated facilities and other problems both before and after being renamed The Life at Forest View three years ago.
“It has long been a sore spot, both from its building standards quality and also some of the nefarious activities that have taken place over there,” City Manager CJ Snipes said.
Olive Tree approached Clute City Council on Aug. 25 to discuss the project, but council members were left with more questions than answers, specifically with how much attention police had to pay to the complex, Mayor Calvin Shiflet said.
The company’s presentation last week made a difference and pushed the needle for acceptance, he said.
“Between the last meeting they were at and this meeting, they made some pretty significant strides and got in line with where we were and where we would like to be,” Shiflet said.
Council during its meeting Thursday approved support for a Low-Incoming Housing Tax Credit for Olive Tree. The federal program subsidizes the acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing for low- and moderate-income tenants.
Olive Tree plans to sink about $16 million into the 520-unit apartment complex at 201 Hackberry St., known as Ashton Oaks and The Breeze at Lake Barbara in previous incarnations.
Each apartment will receive significant upgrades — not just cosmetic, but also substantial structural improvements. Perimeter and internal security will be improved by adding lights, security cameras and license plate readers, according to a representative from Olive Tree.
The area has been run down and construction on Highway 288-B has not helped the growth, Shiflet said. In 2016, city inspectors deemed 23 of the complex’s 33 buildings uninhabitable; Varden Capital Partners purchased the property that year intend to make $15 million in improvements.
More than 100 units were renovated and structural improvements made, along with the rebranding to The Life at Forest View, but problems have persisted. The city now is putting its hopes into Olive Tree, which has a strong reputation for turning around troubled complexes.
The company highlights its specialty dedicated teams responsible for proper care of its properties, whether it involves improvement, general maintenance or planning construction, according to information from Olive Tree.
The investment company has completed more than 20 apartment projects in the past, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said in support of Olive Tree’s initiative.
“Those folks are going to make an investment in that part of town and hopefully people will see that the rest of it will come up to that kind of standard,” Shiflet said. “They have been in contact with our police department on a regular basis, and they are exchanging information back and forth as far as who is not following the rules and who is there taking action to resolve situations, and it was a little bit different this time than it was last time.”
In other business, council recognized Clute EMS members who earned their paramedic certificates — Haleigh Chlebek, Stephanie Williams, Trent Lindsey and Emily Deskins.
During their year-and-a-half journey, Lindsey became a shift supervisor and Chlebek rose to assistant EMS director.
The two were taking on extra work, learning policies and protocols, and helping other staff members learn more about their roles, EMS Director Virginia Dahse said.
