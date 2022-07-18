lake jackson
Discovering oil is not always a welcome event, including in the state of Texas. A local library program hopes to teach families and youth the devastation and mess an oil spill can create is something from which they can help recover.
The STEM Oil Spill Challenge was presented Saturday by Youth Assistant Morgan McPherson at the Lake Jackson Library.
“This program simulates an oil spill. And what the kids are going to be doing is they’re going to be coming up with ways to clean the oil out of the water and off of the things in the water, which simulate the sea life,” McPherson said. “We have feathers. We have bonefish. We have some leaves and some pipe cleaners to simulate seaweed. And they have to try different methods to get it off those items. And then kind of think about how that translates into real-world application because while a wipey might get it off of a phone, you can’t actually go wipe down an actual fish with a wipey.”
McPherson is new to her position as a youth assistant, and this is one of the first programs she has put together for the summer theme of “Ocean of Possibilities,” she said.
She saw the activity as a way to include STEM learning and real-life applications to the library program. It’s a class for people of all ages, but the challenge is to think of a solution for an incident like this, McPherson said.
When challenged to problem-solve, it incentivizes children to want to learn more and encourages them. “You can make a difference in your community,” Youth Specialist Ande Larsen said.
Families walked into the room with rectangular containers filled with the items McPherson mentioned earlier in a vegetable oil and Nesquick mix solution to simulate an oil spill’s look, color and feel.
During the presentation, McPherson explained that the families needed to work to retrieve the items from the containers safely and quickly. They were instructed to separate the items first and then think of ways to clean the water and clean off the items in the water.
They were asked to consider the difference between cleaning a fish and a seashell.
After that, the kids went into action, and McPherson traveled around the room, guiding them all through the problem-solving process.
“We really want them to try it on their own, and I have included resources so we can talk about what works best and the things that have worked in real-world applications,” McPherson said. “But it is really that they’re gonna get to try it out and see where it works, what works best here and then we do have the resources. And we’re going to talk about why things would work here but not out in the real world.”
The program was a good learning experience for both parent and child, participants said.
It’s a hands-on opportunity to help them see in real life how serious a problem it is, Lee Ann Cude said.
“I would try to wipe it off with a towel,” Levi Cude said of how he would help clean a fish or turtle in the water.
“This seemed like a good educational activity for the kids and the chance to see how this can affect the environment and how difficult it can be to clean up,” parent Colton Hickman said as his daughter Addy used paper towels to absorb the oil in her container. “I think it’s important for them to be environmentally conscious and aware of the world around them and the events that take place.”
Participants such as Ava Villereal used methods to keep clean while attempting to clean off the items.
“I didn’t touch it. I used a spoon. It’s fun,” she said.
The library has many resources for families to learn more about oil spills, including books for different age levels related to the subject and other natural disasters, McPherson said.
It’s important to shine a light on situations like these, volunteer Camden Smith said.
“That’s really smart because they are gonna need it (education) whenever there’s a lot of oil in the ocean,” Smith said.
Oil spills happen, and this is a good opportunity to help families learn that they can help, McPherson said.
“They need to learn this sometimes does happen, and here’s how to clean it up. Here’s how people actually help, and if it’s something they’re interested in, they could help,” McPherson said. “If it ever happens where we would need volunteers out in the community, they would know about it. If they were interested in doing it, they could see about doing it. If they get older, that could be something they were passionate about, and they could go forward and be more aware than the average person who doesn’t think about it.”
